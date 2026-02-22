Beyond the box score: Women’s basketball snaps losing streak against Georgetown

Junior guard Nevaeh Jackson dished out four assists in the matchup. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team secured a 66-58 road victory over Georgetown on Feb. 21, finally cracking its seven-game losing streak. This win lifts the Bulldogs to 10-18 overall and 4-14 in Big East play.

Both teams traded baskets to open the game, with Georgetown holding a narrow 9-8 lead midway through the first quarter. The Hoyas closed the frame on an 8-3 run to take a 17-11 advantage into the second.

Butler responded early in the second quarter, using a 5-1 run to trim the deficit to three. The two sides continued to battle back and forth for the remainder of the half, and the Bulldogs cut the margin to just one, 27-26, heading into the break.

Out of halftime, Butler seized momentum. The Bulldogs opened the third quarter on a 5-2 run to reclaim the lead at 33-31 — their first since the opening quarter. An 8-0 surge, fueled by two baskets from sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra, pushed Butler ahead 44-38 and forced a Georgetown timeout. The Dawgs carried a 46-42 lead into the final period.

The fourth quarter featured more back-and-forth action early, but Butler maintained control. The Bulldogs extended their lead to seven with just over two minutes remaining. Georgetown attempted to rally, but Butler held firm down the stretch to seal the victory.

First-year guard Anna Wypych led a balanced Butler attack with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including three triples. Junior guard Kennedy Langham added 11 points, while Zeinstra and junior forward Caroline Dotsey each chipped in 10 as four Bulldogs reached double figures.

Georgetown was led by graduate forward Brianna Scott, who recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs return to action on Feb. 25, traveling to Chicago to face DePaul at 7 p.m.