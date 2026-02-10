What you need to know: Bulldogs seek to end skid against Providence

First-year guard Anna Wypych had 13 points against Providence on Jan. 14. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

NHU-HAN BUI | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team is seeking to snap a four-game losing streak as the squad takes a trip to Providence.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Friars:

Who: Butler vs. Providence

When: Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Alumni Hall

How to watch: ESPN+

Homesick Dawgs

The Dawgs found themselves in the same situation earlier this season, where they ended a four-game losing streak against Providence. However, Butler may not enjoy a victory this time in Rhode Island.

The Bulldogs’ road record this season is abysmal, as they have yet to win a game away from home. Although they had close chances against Xavier and Villanova, this is an area where head coach Austin Parkinson’s squad desperately needs to improve.

The Dawgs will only have to travel two more times this season, but if they want to finish with a .500 record, then they need to win out. That starts with taking down the Friars in their home court.

Scouting Providence

The Friars are coming off a 66-50 win over Xavier, bringing their record to 11-14 overall and 4-10 in Big East play.

Graduate guard Sabou Gueye led all players with a career-high 29 points to pair with nine rebounds and five steals. Her stellar performance led to a spot on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll for a sixth time.

In the teams’ first meeting, a 62-52 Butler victory, Gueye also topped the scoresheet with 22 points, and the guard has remained Providence’s leading scorer, averaging 15.1 points per game.

However, the Bulldogs’ defense was able to hold the Friars to low shooting numbers, as Providence made 33.9% of its field goals and only 17.4% of its three-point attempts. On the flip side, the Dawgs had one of their best games offensively. The team went 53.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, and three players reached double-digit points.

Most of Gueye’s points come from the field, so if the Dawgs can limit her shooting from close while holding the rest of the Friars at bay, the team will return home on the start of a win streak.