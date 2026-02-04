‘Bridgerton’: a historical fantasy, not historical drama

Newest character, Sophie Baek, in her iconic scene with Benedict Bridgerton. Graphic by Charlotte Hargrove.

The hit show “Bridgerton” released the first half of its fourth season on Jan. 29 on Netflix. With the second half releasing on Feb. 26, some fans have already started sharing their opinions about the trajectory of the show, both good and bad.

Personally I enjoyed watching this show, and while I don’t consider it historically accurate, I do consider it entertaining. The first two seasons were suspenseful and dramatic, keeping many viewers enticed. The third season tended to drag a bit and get repetitive toward the end, but there were still many hilarious moments from the season.

After watching the first half of season four, I noticed many instances where the historical accuracy may have drifted. For example, the masquerade ball in the first episode of the fourth season depicted many of the characters dressed up in almost halloween-like costumes. Although there was notably less acrylic nails, false eyelashes and other “modern” style elements from the third season with the new main character Sophie Baek, some of the other characters still held on to these.

The first season hit the mark when it came to representing the actual time period of early 19th century Britain; less dramatic makeup and Regency-era attire were worn. Fast forward to the third season, where the main character, Penelope Featherington, seemed to take beauty tips from 21st century stylists.

While some fans were cheering and planning watch parties, others were deterred from the show after watching the third season. The third season seemed to drag on plot-wise; some of the characters and lines seemed to get repetitive and lose focus of the major plot element of this season, which was a friends-to-lovers trope. Penelope’s big, dramatic “glow up” consisted of a cut crease eye look, false eyelashes and a bustier gown, which was not as relative for the time period. Although her “glow up” was much anticipated, it gives off a strong message that her love interest, Colin Bridgerton, couldn’t find her attractive the way she was already.

First-year English major Sarah Stavnes hasn’t watched the fourth season yet, but acknowledges the deficient aesthetic accuracy of the third season.

“The third season wasn’t necessarily my favorite,” Stavnes said. “I know some people hate on the costume design because maybe it’s not so accurate. They wouldn’t have [hair] extensions, eyelash extensions, that wasn’t a thing. But I think they’re just trying their best, obviously it’s not going to be perfect[ly replicated.]”

If you have ever seen “Game of Thrones” then you might know about the infamous “Starbucks cup scene”. The add-in of acrylic nails is very similar to this. Modern elements placed where they shouldn’t be. The addition of a mid 2010’s cut crease eye shadow and bold lipstick takes away from the Regency era that we are supposed to be focused on as an audience.

First-year biology major Noelle Barnhart echoed the disappointment of the third season.

“I didn’t really like the third season,” Noelle said. “I got bored of it, and I didn’t really like the people in it. I kind of noticed [the modern costume and makeup design] when I was watching, but I mostly noticed when I got on TikTok — and that’s really what pointed it out to me.”

Although the show is classified as a historical drama, the “historical” part of “historical drama” is quite questionable. The show should be considered a historical fantasy, or even fairytale, not a historical drama.

While some people may be concerned about the decision to add more modern style elements, some say that it hasn’t really changed or affected their love for the show.

After watching the fourth season release, I can already see where they are improving on the historical style elements. Sophie’s costumes thus far are more accurate for someone of her class at the time. The story already seems to be more entertaining than the drag of last season.

Maythazin Minthu, a junior public health and sociology double major, discussed her take on the newest season.

“I absolutely love [the fourth season],” Minthu said. “I read the book so I kind of know where it’s headed, but who knows what creative takes the writers will do with it. I love the Cinderella story, and seeing an Asian-American lead is my favorite thing ever. I love the representation, and it makes me feel seen.”

While the show definitely fell off from the first season, the fourth is starting to bring back some of the fans’ trust. Benedict might need some glasses first though.