You’re not all from Chicago

Downtown Chicago is not the same as the outside of Chicago. Graphic by Makenna Culver.

MAKENNA CULVER | OPINION COLUMNIST | mculver1@butler.edu

“Where are you from?” The first question everyone asks for every icebreaker from the moment you step on campus. It’s usually easy enough, just say the town or area you grew up in and leave it at that. Unless you are at Butler, that is. In that case you tend to get one answer that exceeds all other answers combined, the “Chicago suburbs.”

It is quite an interesting shift that happens from the second you set foot in the Midwest, everyone claims that they are from somewhere that requires snacks and a full tank of gas just to get through the drive to actually get there.

To be fully honest, I am not from the Midwest. It may just be a cultural thing, but what I do know is that I am not the only one who seems to be bothered by this apparent lack of knowing what defines what being “from Chicago” actually is.

Many people I know who are from the actual city of Chicago have a bone to pick with those who use this phrase. A lot of them have gotten into numerous verbal altercations because of people claiming a city they are not from.

Micayla Campagna, a first-year special education and elementary double major, shared how she feels when people claim to be from the Chicago suburbs, but are from much further.

“It is kind of frustrating,” Campagna said. “I feel like there’s a big stereotype of people from Chicago, especially.”

Campagna brought up the stereotype note as a part of the idea that everyone from Chicago is connected to the mob. That is the most common stereotype said about those from Chicago.

Something that really tends to irk her is the fact that people claim the good but not the bad.

“If you’re not gonna be there for the struggles, you can’t be there for the highs.” Campagna said.

Another major part of this is that the defense is always the same, “Nobody from outside of Illinois will know my town.” Which is fair, but that is a communication problem, not a geography problem. If you’re from Palestine, say you’re from Palestine. If you’re from Lafayette, then say you are from Lafayette. If your only landmark is the exit number associated with it, then own that. Every town deserves to have its name spoken out loud with no embarrassment.

Of course, there are exceptions. Places like Oak Park Village, Evanston and Hinsdale are areas that are truly suburbs of Chicago. Places that can take a simple train ride to get into Chicago. Places that have certain aspects of Chicago culture. Places that can claim the name.

First-year accounting major Charlotte Weidner gave some insight into what she thinks are actual Chicago suburbs; Weidner grew up in the Chicago area and spent her entire childhood going into the actual city.

“Well there are multiple suburbs of Chicago,” Weidner said. “Anything north of O’Hare and west of O’Hare would be considered the Chicago suburbs.”

Chicago is also a place with its own culture and history that is very different from that of anywhere else in the state. It is a place that lives and breathes deep dish pizza and the Bears.

Sophomore theatre major Patrick Doorhy spoke on how Chicago has helped to shape not only his views but him as a person.

“Chicago has shaped me through its culture in history, sports, food and language,” Doorhy said. “Being from Chicago gives you an identity similar to something like New York or LA.”

Doorhy emphasized that there are certain views that were created as a result of being from Chicago.

“There’s certain things people from the city understand,” Doorhy said. “Like how ketchup should never go on hot dogs, or how the science and industry museum is the best in Chicago, or the suffering of being a Bears fan.”

Chicago isn’t just a point on the map. It is a culture shaped by neighborhoods, extreme weather and a deep rooted history. Growing up in the city often means public transportation, navigating crowded streets and density and diversity are just a part of everyday life. These experiences can not be replicated by the occasional visit to the city.

Ultimately the question “Where are you from?” is not meant to be a competition. It is an invitation to share yourself and who you are. The answer does not need to be geographically understood to be worth saying out loud.