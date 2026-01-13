What you need to know: Women’s basketball seeks to regroup against Providence

The Bulldogs are on a four-game losing streak. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | CO-SPORTS EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

Following a tough 49-39 road loss to St. John’s, the women’s basketball team returns home looking to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts Providence on Jan. 14 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. Providence

When: Jan. 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Looking to Reset

The Bulldogs have dropped four straight games and sit at 7-10 overall and 1-6 in conference action, but recent performances suggest the group remains competitive on the defensive end.

In their loss to St. John’s, the Dawgs held the Red Storm to just 32.1% from the field and forced double-digit turnovers for the 17th time in their last 19 games. That defensive consistency has been a season-long theme, with the Bulldogs averaging 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Offensively, Butler has leaned on balance rather than a single scoring threat, averaging 63.4 points per game. Junior forward Caroline Dotsey led the Bulldogs with 10 points against St. John’s, while sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra continues to serve as a steady facilitator, leading the team overall with 9.1 points per game. Butler’s ability to move the ball and convert at the free-throw line could be key in close-game situations.

To get back in the win column, Butler will look to clean up turnovers — averaging 18.2 per game — and improve shooting efficiency after struggling from the field and beyond the arc in recent outings.

Scouting the Friars

Providence enters the matchup with a defense-first approach and a balanced offensive attack built around multiple scoring options. Through 18 games, the Friars are averaging 58.6 points per game, relying on rebounding and defensive activity to stay competitive.

Offensively, junior forward Sabou Gueye leads Providence with 13.3 points per game while shooting an efficient 46.9% from the field. Gueye is also a strong presence on the glass, contributing to a team rebounding average of 37.7 boards per game.

Defensively, Providence averages 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game, using pressure to disrupt opposing offenses. However, ball security has been an issue at times, as the Friars commit 17.6 turnovers per game — an area Butler may look to exploit.

With both teams looking to gain traction in conference play, this matchup sets the stage for a hard-fought Big East battle as Butler aims to defend its home court and turn the page on its recent skid.