What you need to know: Floundering Bulldogs travel to Xavier

Xavier swept the season series against Butler in 2025. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | MANAGING EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

In the midst of a three-game losing skid, the men’s basketball team makes its way to Cincinnati for a rivalry matchup against Xavier.

Here is what you need to know before the Dawgs take on the Musketeers:

Who: Butler vs. Xavier

When: Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m

Where: Cintas Center

How to watch: FS1

Point guard play

Head coach Thad Matta came into the season with plenty of reasons to feel good about his point guard situation. Bringing in graduate transfer Jalen Jackson from Purdue Fort Wayne gave him a seasoned floor general to run his offense all season.

However, things did not go to plan, as Jackson limped into the season opener with an ankle injury that he had been battling since summer workouts. After reaggravating the ailment on multiple occasions, Jackson underwent surgery, ending his season.

First-years Stink Robinson and Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor took the reins, but the inexperienced duo has naturally had growing pains, never more obvious than in the Dawgs’ loss to St. John’s. They combined to score nine points and dish out two assists, but also turned the ball over six times. Graduate Yame Butler is also an option for the Bulldogs, but is best used off the ball, particularly in smaller lineups.

As Butler’s season slips away with each new loss, an unsteady point guard rotation will continue to be a significant problem in Big East play.

Scouting the Musketeers

Xavier’s season got off to a rocky start in head coach Richard Pitino’s first year at the helm, opening with close wins against mid-majors Marist and Le Moyne, then blowout losses to Santa Clara and Iowa. Since then, the Musketeers have become more competitive but still stumble into this matchup with a 2-4 mark in conference play.

Graduate forward Tre Carroll leads Xavier with just under 16 points per contest, while a trio of teammates also average double-digit scoring.

Defensively, the Musketeers are stout against three-point shooters, to the tune of just 33% from deep for opponents. With Butler holding their opposition to an even lower 32% clip, expect this game to be a bruising, physical matchup in the paint. As always, graduate forward Michael Ajayi will have to be at the center of the action for the Dawgs to come away with a victory.