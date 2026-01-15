Butler men’s basketball among several Big East schools affected by college basketball rigging scheme

Butler men’s basketball is reported not to have committed any wrongdoing in the investigation. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | MANAGING EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Initially reported by CBS News, federal prosecutors charged 20 people, including several former college basketball players, in an alleged point-shaving scheme.

The indictment obtained by CBS states that more than 39 college basketball players on at least 17 Division I teams “fixed and attempted to fix” over 29 games.

Of those teams, investigators listed Butler as a school affected by the scheme, having played in a game where the opponent was point-shaving.

Butler is accompanied by St. John’s, Georgetown and DePaul as schools in the Big East named in the scheme, and are the only power-five schools to be named in the indictment.

According to the indictment, the scheme began in September 2022. Eventually, it evolved to include college basketball players, who were paid anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000 to intentionally compromise games for sports betting purposes.

“The pattern of college basketball game integrity conduct revealed by law enforcement today is not entirely new information to the NCAA,” NCAA president Charlie Baker stated in a release on Jan. 15. “Through helpful collaboration and with industry regulators, we have finished or have open investigations into almost all of the teams in today’s indictment.”

The Butler Collegian will continue to report on this investigation