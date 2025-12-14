What you need to know: Women’s basketball takes on Eastern Illinois

The Bulldogs enter their last non-conference match of the season with a 5-6 record. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

Following a dominant 101-56 win over Indiana State at Hinkle Fieldhouse, the women’s basketball team closes non-conference play with a home matchup against Eastern Illinois.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

When: Dec. 14, 2 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Carrying momentum

The Bulldogs enter this contest with high momentum after their most complete performance of the season. The Bulldogs shot 57.8% from the floor and eclipsed the 100-point mark in a wire-to-wire victory over Indiana State, improving to 5-6 on the year.

Redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller led the charge with a career-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, adding a team-high seven rebounds and two assists. Balanced scoring defined the night, as redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson, sophomore guard McKenna Johnson, first-year guard Addison Baxter and junior forward Caroline Dotsey also finished in double figures.

Defensively, Butler was just as sharp. The Bulldogs limited Indiana State to only six made field goals in the first half and forced 21 turnovers.

On the season, the Bulldogs are shooting 44.8% from the field — fifth in the Big East — while ranking in the top 100 nationally in free throw percentage at 73.8%.

Scouting the Panthers

Eastern Illinois enters this matchup with a 1-9 record and struggles to find consistency on both ends of the floor. The Panthers are averaging 56.9 points per game while allowing 77.7 for their opponents.

Junior guard Ava Stoller is the focal point of the Panthers’ offense. The junior has started all 10 games and leads the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game, while also pacing the squad with 29 assists.

In the paint, redshirt sophomore center Abbie Boutilier anchors the interior presence. Boutillier leads the team in rebounding at 6.4 per game and has totaled 20 blocks on the season.

Despite those individual efforts, turnovers have plagued the Panthers, who average 18.8 giveaways per game. Eastern Illinois has also been out-rebounded by an average of 9.1 boards per game, an area Butler may look to exploit in its final non-conference match of the season.