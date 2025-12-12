Beyond the box score: Bulldogs sail past Sycamores with 101-point win

Redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller delivered a career-high 16 point night. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team returned to the win column in dominant fashion, rolling past Indiana State 101-56 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller powered the blowout with a career-high 16 points as the Bulldogs improved to 5-6 on the season.

Miller wasted no time making her mark, scoring nine of Butler’s first 14 points as the teams traded early baskets. Once the Bulldogs settled in, their offense caught fire, shooting 60% in the opening quarter to build a 22-10 lead.

A 7-0 run in the second quarter, sparked by four quick points from junior forward Caroline Dotsey, pushed the margin to 20 midway through the period. Indiana State went scoreless over the final 4:05 of the half, letting Butler surge with a 16-3 run and head into the break with a demanding 48-17 lead. The Sycamores managed only six made field goals in the entire first half, shooting only 17.1% from the floor.

The Bulldogs never let up. They held the Sycamores to just four points through the first three minutes of the final period and eventually crossed the 100-point threshold as they cruised to a 45-point victory.

Miller’s 16 points came on an efficient 6-for-9 shooting night, and she added seven rebounds and two assists. Redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson, sophomore guard McKenna Johnson, first-year guard Addison Baxter and Dotsey also reached double figures as Butler shot 57.8% from the field.

Defensively, the Bulldogs forced 21 turnovers, marking the 13th time in their last 14 outings they have forced opponents into double-digit giveaways.

Indiana State was led by sophomore guard Tierney Kelsey’s 14 points while junior forward Clemisha Prackett pulled down 15 rebounds. The Sycamores shot just 27.9% overall and 10.5% from deep.

Butler closes nonconference play for the season on Dec. 14, hosting Eastern Illinois at 2 p.m. at Hinkle Fieldhouse.