What you need to know: Bulldogs take on Xavier

Butler is seeking its first Big East win of the season. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

NHU-HAN BUI | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

After winning its two final non-conference games, the women’s basketball team returns to Big East play with a home match against Xavier.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Musketeers:

Who: Butler vs. Xavier

When: Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Ups and downs

Butler bounced back from two Big East losses against Seton Hall and Marquette with convincing non-conference wins, but there is still work to do if the Bulldogs want their first conference victory.

In their two conference matches, the Dawgs had a tough time containing each team’s top scorer while struggling to find ways to free up their own offense. Sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra, who leads the team with 11 points per game, only managed five points against Seton Hall and three against Marquette.

Although Butler had more success in limiting Indiana State and Eastern Illinois’s offensive threats, it needs to find ways to do so against tougher opponents. A home game with Xavier — who currently averages fewer points per game than the Bulldogs — will be a good test on both sides of the ball.

Scouting the Musketeers

Xavier ended last season with a dismal 7-24 record, going 1-17 in Big East play, but the Musketeers have already surpassed their previous win total and enter the matchup sitting at 8-3.

Following a lopsided loss to No. 1 UConn, Xavier bounced back with a conference win over Providence before taking down intra-city rivals Cincinnati. Two more non-conference victories against Long Island and Saint Francis brings the team to Hinkle riding hot on a four-game win streak.

Junior guard Mariyah Noel leads the way for Xavier’s offense, putting up 15.9 points per game and going 13-34 on three-point attempts. At the glass, senior guard/forward Savannah White is averaging 7.2 rebounds while also recording 15 blocks on the season.

With their lone conference win coming against Butler last year, the Musketeers are seeking to be competitive in the Big East again, which starts with winning a crucial game on the road.