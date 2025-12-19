What you need to know: Bulldogs take on Northwestern

The Bulldogs are 8-3 this season. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

After an unsuccessful trip to Connecticut, the men’s basketball team returns closer to home for an out-of-conference matchup against Northwestern in the Indy Classic.

Here is what you need to know before the Dawgs take on the Wildcats:

Who: Butler vs. Northwestern

When: Dec. 20, 4 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to watch: Peacock and NBC Sports Network

Rebounding wins games

Butler is tied for No. 21 in the nation with just over 42 rebounds per game, a stat that has been key for the Bulldogs throughout the season.

The Dawgs are 8-0 when they outrebound their opponent, including key wins over Providence and Virginia. In their three losses — to SMU, Boise State and UConn — the Bulldogs lost the battle on the boards by a total of 32.

Graduate forward Michael Ajayi is the key piece of the rebounding puzzle, averaging 11.5 per game, good for No. 4 in the country. Ajayi and company have a big opportunity ahead, facing a Northwestern squad that is bottom-100 in the country in rebounding, and sixth-worst among power-conference teams.

Scouting the Wildcats

It has been an up-and-down season for 7-4 Northwestern, which has lost its last three power-conference games.

Senior forward Nick Martinelli is the star again, averaging over 21 points per game after an All-Big Ten junior season. He is accompanied by efficient scorers up and down the roster, creating a formidable offense that shoots over 50% from the field.

Butler will look to clog the paint against the Wildcats, making life difficult inside for Martinelli and junior forward Arrinten Page. Since the ‘Cats lack consistent jump shooters, the Bulldogs can commit multiple defenders to Martinelli without fear of being beaten by kick-outs to three-point threats.

With a fast pace and disciplined defense, this is a game that Butler has a chance to win comfortably.