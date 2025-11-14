What you need to know: Men’s basketball takes on SMU

Jamie Kaiser Jr scored 16 points against Chicago State. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN

The Bulldogs will hit the road for the first time this season, heading to Dallas for a clash with SMU on Nov. 15.

Here is what you need to know before the Dawgs take on the Mustangs:

Who: Butler vs. SMU

When: Nov. 15, 2 p.m.

Where: Moody Coliseum

How to watch: The CW

Traore-union

Senior forward/center Yohan Traore is set to suit up at Moody Coliseum for the second-straight year, only this time he will wear a Butler uniform. The Frenchman spent his junior campaign with SMU, averaging six points and three rebounds per game.

Traore put up nine points and grabbed five boards last season in a 81-70 Bulldog win at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Now, Traore and the Dawgs seek to sweep the home-and-home series, picking up their first power-conference win of the season.

Scouting the Mustangs

Much like Butler, SMU sports an unblemished record after three buy-games this season. Unlike the Bulldogs, the wins have not all been convincing.

11-point victories over Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and Murray State followed a 20-point win against Tarleton State. With each team relatively untested, the matchup will be an indicator of how both team’s seasons will go.

SMU will lean on senior guard Boopie Miller to shoulder the bulk of the scoring responsibilities. He is coming off a season-high 28 points against Murray State, and scored 17 against the Bulldogs last season. Center Samet Yiğitoğlu will be another vital piece for the Mustangs. The 7-foot-2 sophomore will be tasked with eating up rebounds and keeping Dawgs’ graduate forward Michael Ajayi off the glass.

Rebounding will be key, as neither team can afford to give up extra possessions with such high-powered offenses on both sides.