Paul Snape resigns as men’s soccer coach

Paul Snape led his teams to the NCAA Tournament in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Men’s soccer coach Paul Snape announced his resignation on Nov. 14.

Snape was at the helm for Butler for the last 15 years, compiling 113 wins, the most in program history. He coached one season each in the Horizon League and Atlantic 10 before the Bulldogs joined the Big East.

Grant Leiendecker, Butler’s vice president and director of athletics, spoke on Snape’s impact in a press release.

“Over his 15 years at Butler, Paul has represented our university extremely well, leading a program that exemplified The Butler Way,” Leiendecker said. “Paul coached several of the most successful teams in program history, highlighted by players who earned national and conference recognition under his mentorship. On behalf of all Bulldogs, we thank Paul for the positive impact he had on the Butler community, and we wish the Snape Family the very best in the future.”

Snape earned Big East Coach of the Year honors in 2017, one of three seasons in which he led the Bulldogs to NCAA Tournament appearances.

Butler just completed a 5-10-2 season in which it missed the Big East Tournament. The Dawgs have not had a winning season since 2022.

Butler will be assisted by Elevate College & Talent in its search for a new head coach.

The Butler Collegian will continue to cover Butler men’s soccer’s head coach search.