Welcome to the team: First-years take the field

Bernardo Raposo, Max Klein, Nacho de Miguel and Charlie Hosier join the Bulldogs’ roster. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

MARIA CLARA KOLLER | STAFF REPORTER | mkollerfernandez@butler.edu

Bernardo Raposo is a 6’1” midfielder from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: How did you start playing soccer, and when did you decide that you wanted to play it in college?

BERNARDO RAPOSO: I started playing soccer when I was three, but at a higher level when I was seven. I decided that I wanted to play soccer [in college] last year because I wanted to align my studies and sports.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

BR: I learned about Butler because [head coach Paul Snape] got in contact [after] watching my games, [and he] told me everything about here. I went on a virtual tour, and I found the facilities amazing.

TBC: As an international student-athlete, how have you been adjusting to life here?

BR: I’ve been adjusting pretty well. I’ve lived alone since I was 15, so it wasn’t hard to adjust to the lifestyle. I’ve been finding it pretty amazing.

TBC: Who is the teammate that has helped the most since you arrived?

BR: The seniors because they have more experience here, and my roommate, Inigo [Esmanech], because I live with him.

TBC: You played for Palmeiras in one of the best academies in the world. What did you learn from that experience, and how has it helped you here at Butler?

BR: Those experiences I had previously were pretty good because I was living alone, and I was playing at the highest level in Brazil. I learned how to deal with things by myself, deal with the pressure and be able to take care of everything that I needed.

TBC: Who or what inspires you to play?

BR: My grandpa because he used to be a pro player. And also my father, [he] didn’t play, but he always gave me incentives to play.

Max Klein is a 5’11” midfielder from Immesheim, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: How did you start playing soccer, and when did you decide that you wanted to play it in college?

MAX KLEIN: I started playing soccer at the age of three, and I think that’s probably because of my family. I’ve got two older brothers, and especially the one a little bit older than me, who has played soccer all his life. I [also] know my father used to play when he was younger, until about the age of 21 or 22, [so] then I started playing soccer and I fell in love with the game. I always had the idea [to play in college], and I liked having the possibility to combine my academics — which I’m very ambitious with — and my athletic goals at one institution. I made the final decision that I wanted to go [only about half a year before I came].

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

MK: I got in touch with the coach after I made the decision that I wanted to go here, and I felt like there was an immediate connection. I liked the way he wanted to play soccer, and I liked how ambitious he was for the upcoming seasons. He told me about all the other [first-years] that are going to come here from Brazil, Norway, Wales, England, Spain, all over the world and I like having an international team. I researched Butler, and I found out that it [is] known for the innovative part of the university and that the business school is very highly regarded. Since that is very important to me as well, I decided that I wanted to spend the next [few] years here.

TBC: As an international student-athlete, how have you been adjusting to life here?

MK: I think the [lifestyle] here is different from the one in Germany. My three roommates [are] from Norway, Wales and England, [and] we all go through the same struggles. I think since you have other people [who] live through the exact same things that you do, it is way easier to accommodate everything and get used to the [way of living] here at the university.

TBC: With so many seniors on this team, who has been the upperclassman that has helped you the most?

MK: I think the connection we have in our team is awesome. I think we’ve got a very good team chemistry, and the upperclassmen helped us orient ourselves here on campus with our classes, scheduling and what practice and the routines around the pitch look like. I think, of course, there’s some stuff that we have to do as [first-years] that the seniors don’t have to do anymore because the younger ones always have to do the work. But I’d say just by being open to help us orient ourselves in the context of every area of our lives, they were really supportive, especially in the first couple of weeks.

TBC: Who is your favorite player to watch?

MK: Joshua Kimmich, without a doubt. I think he kind of resembles my playing style. I’m not the type of player to take on seven opponents in one-on-one situations. I want to play simple and effective soccer, and I love his mentality. He’s known for being an absolute monster on the pitch, and he always has the desire to dominate his opponents. I try to embody that on the field as well. That’s why I have always looked up to him [now and] when I was younger.

TBC: If you could eat any German food right now, what would you eat?

MK: Anything made by my grandmother. Especially one that we always used to have for Christmas and Easter, [which] is called sauerbraten. It is like a big piece of beef that you then serve with gravy [and] knödel.

Nacho de Miguel is a 5’11” midfielder from Madrid, Spain. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: How did you start playing soccer, and when did you decide that you wanted to play it in college?

NACHO DE MIGUEL: I started at seven years old at my school. I started growing and developing as a player, and I went to other teams, like Leganés, and I kept improving. What inspired me to go to America is you could study while you were playing soccer, which in Spain, I couldn’t [do that].

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

NM: [Coach Snape] came to Spain. We talked, he saw my highlights and we had a really good relationship. I searched up the university, and I liked the campus, [as well as] the majors that they offered. I thought it was a really good idea to come here.

TBC: As an international student-athlete, how have you been adjusting to life here?

NM: Really well. In this team, there [are] lots of internationals, [but] also the Americans really give you lots of support. They don’t make you feel left out. It’s really comfortable here because when you come, everyone wants to know you [and] hang out with you.

TBC: In what ways is the style of play here different from the style of play in Spain?

NM: Down here, there are more transitions, [you are always] running up and down. [It is] more direct football. In Spain, [there are] more passes and less chances than here.

TBC: Who is the teammate you have gotten along with the most since you arrived?

NM: There [are] many of them. Manolo [Ferreres] is Spanish, and he has helped me a lot. Also, my roommate, [Aiden Benitez], and all of the seniors and internationals. Everyone, but especially Manolo.

TBC: If you could eat any Spanish food right now, what would you eat?

NM: I would probably eat jamón. It’s really good, it’s my favorite dish. Jamón serrano, jamón iberico, my grandpa has a big leg [of jamón] and we cut it and eat it in his house.

Charlie Hosier is a 5’10” midfielder from Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: How did you start playing soccer, and when did you decide that you wanted to play it in college?

CHARLIE HOSIER: I started playing soccer when I was six years old. Some of my best friends in elementary school played it, so we would play at recess and that is how I got into it. I decided I wanted to play in college when I was in high school because I realized that it could be a good way to connect with people and play at a higher level.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

CH: I was born in Indiana, and I have a lot of family in the area. I was raised in Florida, and I wanted to come back and be close to home. My grandparents come to the games [along with] my aunts and uncles, so it’s really fun for me.

TBC: You played in the MLS NEXT Cup, helping your team reach the quarter finals in 2024. What did you learn in that experience, and how has that helped you here at Butler?

CH: I definitely learned how important it is to be a good teammate and give all that I have. It was a short tournament, like a lot of games in a few days, so it was important to work as hard as possible with my team and sacrifice just to push toward winning and getting as far as we can.

TBC: Who is your favorite player to watch?

CH: My favorite player to watch has probably been Kevin De Bruyne from his days at Man City. Growing up, I was a City fan, and he was always the player [who] kind of played [a] similar [role] to my role. I always studied him and kind of tried to tie his game into my game.

TBC: With so many seniors on this team, who has been the upperclassman who has helped you the most?

CH: I think the captains, Ryan [Hannosh], Sam [Pitts-Eckersall] and Vygo [Verkooijen], have helped. When I first got here, [they showed] me around and gave us a place to stay in their house for a few days before we could move into the dorms. Also, just showing an example of what it is like to work every day.

TBC: Three things you always have to have in your soccer bag?

CH: I always bring my cologne. It’s weird because I put it on before games. I just hate smelling bad. Definitely my phone [as well], and you can’t forget the shin guards.