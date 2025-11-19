Underrated Thanksgiving foods

These foods need a little more love this Thanksgiving. Graphic by Anna Gritzenbach.

Although mashed potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie are the tried-and-true staples of Thanksgiving gatherings, some foods deserve just as much recognition — but are continuously overlooked.

CALEB DENORME | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | cdenorme@butler.edu

Ham

Thanksgiving may be known as “Turkey Day” due to America’s infatuation with the overweight bird, but we all know the real star of Thanksgiving is the ham. Everyone will flock to the massive turkey that your grandmother had to fight off the masses for at Meijer, but a succulent honey-glazed or brown sugar-crusted ham is by far the better option. A full Thanksgiving plate consisting of ham, warm rolls, Grandma’s mashed potatoes and some yams will do for me. As for the turkey, I’ll pass.

DAVID JACOBS | MANAGING EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Cornbread

Thinking about my family’s typical Thanksgiving foods, it was hard to think of any overwhelmingly unpopular dishes that I love. Then I remembered just how much cornbread I will be eating on Nov. 27, and I assume it is much more than the average person. There is just something about a buttery piece of cornbread that makes it the perfect palate cleanser between bites.

REESE PARADOWSKI | OPINION EDITOR | rparadowski@butler.edu

Maple bourbon

Is there any other drink that truly reflects the ambience of November and the holidays? With notes of vanilla and caramel, along with a hint of cinnamon and aroma of maple syrup, it enhances the experience of Thanksgiving dinner. The best part is that you can use maple bourbon in countless ways besides drinking it neat or in a cocktail. Because of its sweet notes, it can basically be added to any dough, glaze, filling or whipped cream. Personally, I enjoy a good bourbon butter apple crumble over vanilla ice cream. Maybe I’m biased, being from Bourbon City, but there’s nothing quite like it.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

Green bean casserole

I would easily glance over a simple side of green beans, but a dish of green bean casserole will always grab my attention. Topped with crispy fried onions and seasoned to perfection, green bean casserole allows you to get your greens in a more enjoyable fashion. The combo of creamy sauce, tender green beans and that crunchy, salty topping makes it comforting without being too heavy. Along with its taste, the dish is quick to prepare, only taking about 30 minutes. Even though it often makes its appearance on holiday dinner plates, green bean casserole rarely gets the love it deserves.

OLLIE FITZGERALD | ASSISTANT NEWS EDITOR | ofitzgerald@butler.edu

Oreo pie

It’s not a Fitzgerald family holiday without Andrea making her famous Oreo pie. Oreo cookies crumbled at the crust, some sort of chocolate pudding filling and topped with whipped cream — the dozens of family members genuinely fight to get a slice. We’ve tried to make copycat versions at home, but none quite compare to the sweet bite in the middle of a hectic family gathering. If you want a taste, I promise no one will notice if you sneak into the 50-plus-person Thanksgiving.

AVA ROEMER | OPINION COLUMNIST | aaroemer@butler.edu

Derby Pie

We’ve all heard that the dessert table at Thanksgiving is the best part. But better than your basic apple pie or pumpkin pie, Derby pie is where it is at! Originating in Prospect, Kentucky, Derby pie is known for its chocolaty, rich flavor, with a slightly baked pie crust that pairs nicely with a cold glass of milk on the side. Some locations that sell Derby pie in Indianapolis include: Kert’s Kitchen, Pots & Pans Pie Co., My Sugar Pie and, of course, good old Kroger. Remember to try it this Thanksgiving! Happy holidays!

SAMUEL DOSTER | OPINION COLUMNIST | sdoster@butler.edu

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes might be one of the most underrated Thanksgiving dishes. It’s one of those dishes that can make its way on your plate without thinking it’s even a dessert. Although, the buttery and sweet flavor that you get from each bite says otherwise. The best part about it is that you can add whatever you want to it. Suppose you want to add honey, marshmallows or even cinnamon, if you’re feeling nostalgic. Sweet potatoes are delectable, and many people forget about them due to the abundance of holiday treats. But this year, if you have the chance to bake a sweet potato, I would highly recommend it.

TESSA HAMILTON | OPINION COLUMNIST | tehamilton@butler.edu

Pumpkin bread

Pumpkin bread is one of the best desserts to celebrate the holiday season. The smell of the spices baking in the oven makes the house feel like fall and winter. When mixed with savory Thanksgiving sides, it’s the perfect balance of sweetness. Whether you pick it up at the farmer’s market, the grocery store or make it alongside your family members, it is the perfect addition to the Thanksgiving table. Don’t overlook the delicious blend of flavor and forget about this seasonal delight. I grew up with my mom making it every holiday, and I couldn’t love it more!

SILAS OWENS | OPINION COLUMNIST | szowens@butler.edu

Cranberry relish

At Thanksgiving meals across the country, there is one thing that unites the sleep-inducing spread of meats, casseroles, breads and potatoes: the color brown. A good cranberry relish can provide the refreshing zip that the monotony of beige so desperately needs. The cool, fresh taste of cranberry and orange provides both a sweetness and tartness that pairs well with other Thanksgiving foods or can be eaten plain to break up the array of starches on your plate. Because it’s served cold, it is one of my favorite Thanksgiving foods to eat as leftovers. You can just grab a little bit out of the fridge for a rare Thanksgiving treat that is actually energizing.