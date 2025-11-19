‘Tis the Christkindlmarkt season

Christkindlmarkt returns for merriment and delight. Photo courtesy of Roben Bellomo.

On Nov. 22, Carmel, Indiana, will become a winter wonderland with a name one might struggle to pronounce — Christkindlmarkt (KRIS-kin-dl-markt).

Voted USA Today’s best holiday market for four years in a row, Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt is no stranger to holiday festivities done well. Market patrons have a plethora of choices for an entertaining day, including, but not limited to, eating authentic German food, buying from local artisans and skating at a stunning outdoor ice skating rink.

For Emma Beaulieu, a junior classics and English double major, Christkindlmarkt is a mesmerizing experience.

“I feel like time just kind of slows down, and it almost feels like you’re in your own little Christmas town,” Beaulieu said. “As corny as it sounds, every time I’m in there, I feel like I’m in [a] Hallmark Christmas movie. It’s so beautiful.”

Adorned with artisan trinkets like handcrafted mugs, hand-painted ornaments, nutcrackers and paper star lanterns, the market is an explosion of holiday cheer. Drink options are perfect for the outdoor setting — hot chocolate and mulled wine are offered in souvenir boot-shaped mugs.

Food at Christkindlmarkt is wide-ranging, authentic and delicious. With many vendors to choose from, it may be challenging to pick a favorite. Even experienced market-goers have the chance to sample new dishes every time they visit, as new vendors are added every year. However, despite minor changes to the menu, some foods have become staple traditions for repeat visitors.

Reghan Ingle, a sophomore marketing and German double major, cited a food she will be keeping her eyes peeled for.

“My favorite German dish is currywurst,” Ingle said. “I was actually able to find a stall at Christkindlmarkt that serves it. It’s the best thing ever [and] I’m excited to get it again this year.”

Steeped in culture and history, Christkindlmarkt food, vendors and trinkets are all inspired by the original Christkindlmarkts of Germany. While the modern-day version of a Christmas market is a more recent development, the nature of the outdoor winter market can be traced back to medieval Europe.

For some visitors, the market is an annual chance to connect with their German heritage.

Sarah Finnicum, a senior psychology and political science combined major and philosophy double major, is president of Butler’s German Klub. Finnicum had high praise for the culture of the market.

“You can very much [notice the authenticity] based on the names, the breweries they have and the food and cheese, obviously,” Finnicum said. “It’s [a] reconnection of something that’s not that far [back] in my family history.”

While the core elements of the market have stayed the same, one thing has changed — its popularity. 2024 reports estimated that the market received 9,900 daily visitors, which is a 4% increase from the year prior. Committed visitors like Beaulieu have said they noticed the difference.

“It feels like each year more people are discovering it, which I’m always happy about,” Beaulieu said. “I’m glad that other people are able to go and experience this. But each year, regardless of how many people [attend], the vibes are always the same; it’s always peaceful and fun.”

To match the market’s growing popularity, returners will see numerous additions to the festivities. Seasoned Christkindlmarkt visitors can expect some new surprises this year, such as a free shuttle service and two food offerings: handbrot and käsekuchen (German cheesecake).

Jodi Madaj is the vendor for handbrot and käsekuchen — an experience she says has required intense preparation. Madaj described the intricacies of getting ready, down to the cheesecake toppings.

“[The käseskuchen uses] a German farmer’s cheese, and it’s almost impossible to find in the United States,” Madaj said. “I found a creamery in San Francisco that makes it so I have it shipped once a week so I can make the cheesecakes.”

Before becoming a vendor herself, Madaj was already a fan of the market.

“I was just always amazed by what they’re able to accomplish,” Madaj said. “They spare no expense; everything is done right. It’s very close to an authentic German experience.”

Attendees can also look forward to performances by Grammy Award-winning musicians and local music groups at the Winter Pavilion, located at the east end of the ice rink.

Visitors will not want to miss the Midwest Alphorn Retreat, performing traditional-style Alphorn music. Also featured are performances by Mollie B & Ted Lange, a lively and award-winning polka group.

If one thing can be said about Christkindlmarkt, it is that the joy and ambiance of winter make memories one cannot help but want to re-create. In between bites of schnitzel, the hum of music from the pavilion and sips of hot chocolate, Christkindlmarkt creates unforgettable levels of holiday cheer.

Christkindlmarkt is expected to be open Nov. 22 through Dec. 24, Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit the Carmel Christkindlemarkt website.