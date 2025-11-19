Film Fanatics: ‘Wicked: For Good’ is set to defy gravity

Glinda (left) and Elphaba (right) remain the best of frenemies. Image courtesy of TV Insider.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Movies. Musicals. Musical movie adaptations of non-movie musicals. The chain is not new, but that does not stop it from being popular. If it did, “Wicked” would not have made more than $750 million on a $150 million budget, and there would not be a sequel coming out this week.

“Wicked: For Good” will adapt the second act of the “Wicked” stage play, as the 2024 film adapted the first act. The play itself is also an adaptation of a retelling; Gregory Maguire’s novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” gave a sympathetic new backstory to the villain of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”.

Remi Billanti, a junior speech, language and hearing sciences and special education double major, expressed that the quality and faithfulness of “Wicked” sets it apart from other films in the genre.

“I’ve been a fan since I saw the musical on Broadway when I was a little kid,” Billanti said. “Sometimes you get movie musicals that don’t live up to the hype of the [stage] musical, but [‘Wicked’] was really good … When I went and saw it for the first time in theaters, the very next day I went back and saw it again. I loved it.”

The first movie stayed largely true to the stage production’s story — which itself deviates greatly from the novel — so there is little reason to believe that “Wicked: For Good” will make any notable changes. Though the book is significantly more politically charged, the play and films still share a compelling and thoughtful story.

“Wicked” rewrites the world of Oz from the perspective of Elphaba Thropp — played by Cynthia Erivo — a green-skinned outcast with a penchant for sorcery. At Shiz University, she is antagonized but eventually befriended by her roommate and aspiring Good Witch Galinda Upland — played by Ariana Grande. The two sing their way through Oz and into the realization that the Wonderful Wizard who leads them is not all he seems.

The second act takes place during the better-known story of “The Wizard of Oz”, as Elphaba becomes villainized as the Wicked Witch of the West for her opposition to the Wizard. As the story concludes, Elphaba and the renamed Glinda’s complicated relationship is explored and new origins are given to other iconic characters from the 1939 film.

Some fans have raised concerns about the films’ collective runtime. The first one alone was the same length as the entire stage show, and “Wicked: For Good” clocks in at two hours and 17 minutes.

Sophomore elementary education major Ivy Padilla appreciated the depth “Wicked” got with a longer runtime and believes the sequel can do the same.

“I just really hope they capture — and I know they will — that emotional [journey in] all parts of the movie,” Padilla said. “In the stage musical, there is not much shown because it moves rather quickly, but in the movie, they were taking their time exploring the emotional growth between Elphaba and Glinda. I really hope they keep that going in the second movie.”

There is no telling what the sequel holds. New songs are always likely for movie adaptations, as at least one original piece is required to make it Oscar-worthy. The first film satisfied this by extending “One Short Day” to include several verses featuring Elphaba and Glinda’s original stage actresses.

Perhaps this means other actors from the stage play will make an appearance, or maybe an underserved character will get a song all to themselves. The “Wicked: For Good” trailer does not seem to tease what any new inclusions may be, other than more action and special effects that would not have been possible onstage.

Junior P1 pharmacy major Nicole Dorvault expressed that the adaptations compare well to the play and is eager to see the new cast’s talent once again.

“I personally like their performances more than Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, mostly because I like their voice performances more,” Dorvault said. “They add a lot more depth to the characters. Specifically … Cynthia [Erivo] plays a good combination between the power and nerdiness of [Elphaba], while I think Idina Menzel played a lot more of her powerful [side].”

Regardless of what “Wicked: For Good” adds or removes from the source material, the sequel is shaping up to hit the box office like a house in a tornado. The popularity of the musical, the first movie and even the trailers bodes well for the Wicked Witch and all who surround her.

The “Wicked” movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. “Wicked: For Good” will be released in theaters on Nov. 21.