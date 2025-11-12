November BCR round up

November is finally here and there is plenty to do on Butler University’s campus. Graphic by Maddy Broderick.

SOPHIE PURVIS | STAFF REPORTER | spurvis@butler.edu

Nov. 12

Where: Eidson-Duckwall Recital Hall

When: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Why attend: Butler JCA Artist-in-Residence Kevin Lin is joined by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) concertmaster for an evening of music. The event is free of charge and open to the public. The performance is part of a four-part series throughout the 2025-26 Eidson-Duckwall Recital Hall season.

Nov. 13

Where: Fairview Community Room

When: 6 p.m.

Why attend: This event is intended to openly discuss the true origins and history of Thanksgiving. The stories of Indigenous peoples and the history of their oppression will be highlighted, as well as discussions on what it means to live on colonized land. A guest speaker will also be sharing her own story of being Indigenous.

Where: Shelton Auditorium

When: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: Chief Scientist of the Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri), Dr. Dawn J. Wright, will share her story of diving to the deepest part of the ocean. Dr. Wright was the first Black woman to dive to the deepest part of the ocean in a submersible. Wright’s research has played a vital role in ocean mapping, conservation and developing better data management. She is also a member of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) and a professor at Oregon State University.

Where: Krannert Room, Clowes Hall

When: 7:30 p.m

Why attend: The Joel Frahm Trio, best known for their tenor saxophone player, Joel Frahm, will play in conjunction with the Butler Jazz combos under the direction of Sean Imboden and Jesse Wittman. Joel Frahm is widely recognized by jazz enthusiasts for including a large variety of music into his repertoire, including jazz, funk, blues and rock. The other members of his trio include Ernesto Cervini on drums and Dan Loomis on bass. Their most recent album, “The Bright Side”, released in 2021, received global attention and was featured on NPR’s “Fresh Air”.

Nov. 17

Where: Jordan Hall 391

When: 6 p.m.

Why attend: Butler’s Chinese Language and Culture Club is offering a film night centered on learning more about the country’s history. Everyone is welcome, from Chinese students to those excited to learn and explore Chinese history and folklore. The film will feature English subtitles. Pizza and Chinese candy will also be provided.

Where: Shelton Auditorium

When: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: Butler’s Visiting Writers Series presents renowned author Sigrid Nunez. Nunez is a nationally recognized author whose books have received recognition from The New York Times. Her book “The Friend” became a New York Times bestseller and won the National Book Award in 2018. Her latest novel, “What Are You Going Through”, has been adapted into an award- winning film, “The Room Next Door” by Pedro Almodóvar. Nunez has taught at many colleges and universities, including Princeton, Columbia, Smith and Vassar. She also has received numerous awards, including a Whiting Writers’ Award, Rosenthal Family Foundation Award for Fiction and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Nov. 18

Where: Eidson-Duckwall Recital Hall

When: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: JCA faculty, local musicians and guest artist clarinet player Thomas Piercy are performing new chamber music composed by Michael Schelle and Miho Sasaki. This performance will also feature two new pieces for piano, both played by Dr. Kate Boyd and Miho Sasaki. This event is free and open to the public.

Nov. 19

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

When: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: Butler University Percussion Ensemble’s final performance of the semester will be led by Artist-in-Residence Jon Crabiel. This performance will include a variety of percussion instruments, including a selection of global percussion instruments, cymbals, bass, drums and many more. The performance is intended to showcase the creativity, diversity and imaginative journey percussion can bring to audiences.

Nov. 20

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

When: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: Butler Wind Ensemble is presenting their second performance of the season. This concert features three works by 21st century composers, all of which explore planet Earth. The first piece, “High Water Rising” by composer Sally Lamb McCune, harks to the catastrophic floods that have taken place since the United States withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017. The second piece, “Love and Nature” was commissioned by Butler University’s Wind Ensemble and composed by Gala Flagello. The last piece of the evening, “Symphony No. 6 The Blue Marble” by composer Julie Giroux, explores the breathtaking beauty the planet has to offer.