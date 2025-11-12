Butler Theatre brings Bikini Bottom to campus

From intricate costumes to an enchanting cast, “The SpongeBob Musical” has a little bit of everything. Photo by Elaa Becha.

ABBY KIDWELL | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | arkidwell@butler.edu

Butler Theatre and the Jordan College of the Arts (JCA) are unveiling their long-awaited production of “The SpongeBob Musical” — created by Kyle Jarrow and Tina Landau — on Nov. 12 at the Schrott Center for the Arts. The show will run at 7:30 p.m. nightly from Wednesday through Saturday and will have a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday.

Most are familiar with “SpongeBob SquarePants”, a hit Nickelodeon cartoon by Stephen Hillenburg that chronicles the adventures of a yellow sea sponge and his ensemble of aquatic friends. “The SpongeBob Musical” transports Bikini Bottom residents from television screens to the stage as they band together to rescue their city from a volcanic eruption — and sing as they do, naturally.

“The SpongeBob Musical” made its 2016 debut in Chicago before embarking on a Broadway run a year and a half later. The tracklist features original songs from esteemed artists including, but not limited to, Sara Bareilles, John Legend and David Bowie.

Butler alumna Suzanne Fleenor is helming the production as director and appreciates the variety that “The SpongeBob Musical” brings to campus.

“It’s hopeful, it’s funny, it’s got tragedy, it’s got everything,” Fleenor said. “It’s more than a show — it is a spectacle. It combines so many theatrical elements that are not traditional to musical theatre, storytelling or narrative.”

Some might question the artistic merit of a musical based on a children’s show, but the show offers a surprising amount of depth considering its cartoonish origins. The story sneaks in ample emotional weight and meaning without sacrificing wit. The songs weave themes of friendship, community and strength to resonate with audiences while still being digestible and lighthearted.

Rylee Morris, a sophomore theatre and marketing double major and Sandy Cheeks in the performance, emphasized the real-world themes present in “The SpongeBob Musical”.

“People should see [the musical] because while it is [based on] a kids show … there are different things we tackle in the show that are very relevant to our world today,” Morris said. “I think it is important to see and show that even though times can get rough, we can all still come together and just celebrate being alive, being together and [finding] the little joys in life.”

The stage design is vibrant and captivating, fulfilling the childhood dreams of fans to fully inhabit iconic Bikini Bottom locations like the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob’s pineapple abode and Sandy’s tree dome. Inventive audio elements work cohesively with the stage to ground audiences and make them feel as if they are one with the cartoon.

Sophomore theatre arts administration major Michael Coppola serves as one of three assistant stage managers. He specifically cited the immersive quality of the set as one of his favorite aspects.

“It really looks like the cartoon in terms of the [paint job] and [the worldbuilding],” Coppola said. “It’s coming to life right in front of us.”

Ethan Slater — who many know as Boq in 2024’s “Wicked” — originated the titular role of SpongeBob and earned a Tony Award for his charismatic portrayal. Butler Theatre had the exciting privilege to speak with Slater on Zoom as preparation for their take on the story.

Junior acting major Sutter Sherwood — who is playing SpongeBob — absorbed one key takeaway from Slater that he is implementing in his own performance.

“[Slater told us] to not try to be the [cartoon] characters, and [instead] let yourself shine through what you do in the character,” Sherwood said. “I think that makes the show more enjoyable to watch than [if we were] just trying to be exactly what you saw on TV or what you saw from Slater’s [performance].”

When asked about the most entertaining moments of the show, Morris immediately offered Squidward’s crowning moment, which is a punk rock tap solo called “I’m Not a Loser”.

“One of my best friends here, Zach Ross, is playing Squidward, and that boy was born to play Squidward,” Morris said. “He is just so incredible … I really think his number is going to be a showstopper.”

Butler Theatre’s tight-knit community is well-suited to capture the camaraderie of Bikini Bottom’s ocean dwellers. This production differs from others because of its collaboration with JCA, which invited students outside of the theatre program to take part. “The SpongeBob Musical” is demonstrative of the raw talent and dedicated work ethic of Butler Theatre and JCA students.

Those prohibited from viewing “SpongeBob SquarePants” in their childhood need not be discouraged from attending, as the plot of “The SpongeBob Musical” stands alone from any events covered in the animated show.

Tickets for “The SpongeBob Musical” are available for purchase through Ticketmaster.