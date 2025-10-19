Clippers sign recent Butler standout Jahmyl Telfort to two-way contract

Telfort is the seventh Butler Bulldog to make it to the NBA. Photo by Andrew Buckley

The Los Angeles Clippers signed former men’s basketball forward Jahmyl Telfort to a two-way NBA contract Saturday afternoon.

Telfort spent the last two seasons at Butler after transferring from Northeastern, where he was a two-time all-CAA (Coastal Athletic Conference) selection — 2021 CAA all-rookie team, 2023 All-CAA third team. In his two years with the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-7 forward started 66 games and led the Dawgs in scoring during the 2024-25 season with 16 points per game. Telfort also averaged 4.8 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, and shot 45% from the field in his two seasons. His consistency and versatility on both ends of the floor helped him earn All-Big East Third Team honors for the 24-25 season.

After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, Telfort joined the Clippers for the NBA Summer League, showcasing his defensive versatility and midrange scoring ability. His performance impressed the organization enough to bring him back for the preseason, and in the Oct. 17 game against the Golden State Warriors, Telfort delivered nine points and three rebounds in 16 minutes, shooting 57% from the field.

This performance is what led the Clippers to ink the 24-year-old to a two-way deal, giving him the opportunity to split time between the Clippers and their G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers. Telfort’s two-way contract will allow him to develop within the Clippers’ system while maintaining eligibility to appear in up to 50 NBA games this season.

Telfort becomes the latest Butler player to join the professional ranks, joining recent Bulldogs Kelan Martin and Sean McDermott who made NBA appearances.

For Butler fans, Telfort’s signing represents a proud moment for the program after a recent absence from sending players to the next level. It is another step in the right direction for a Dawgs program that continues to build momentum and push toward national relevance once again.