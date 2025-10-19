Bulldogs bounce back, hand Flyers first conference loss

Reagan Andrew totalled 334 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs against Dayton. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

ROCCO SANTORO | STAFF REPORTER | rsantoro@butler.edu

Oct. 18 marked the 50th all-time meeting between rivals Butler and Dayton, with the Bulldogs coming away with a 23-17 victory. This game gets the Dawgs back on the winning track and ends Dayton’s five-game winning streak in the process.

The Bulldogs received the ball to start the game, but that drive quickly ended with a sack from redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Mirko Jaksic on redshirt junior quarterback Reagan Andrew to force a three-and-out. The Flyers could not move the ball on their opening drive either, turning it over on downs around midfield.

Both teams then punted again on their second offensive drives of the game. On Butler’s third drive, they got their first first down of the game, on a Reagan Andrew six-yard completion to redshirt junior wide receiver Archie Cox. Butler converted a second third down on the drive by a one-yard rush by Andrew. Later, Andrew delivered a strike to redshirt junior wide receiver Ethan Loss for a 67-yard score to give the Bulldogs the first score of the game with 1:49 left in the first quarter.

The Flyers were able to respond on their next drive with three third-down conversions of their own, including a 21-yard reception for redshirt sophomore wide receiver Michael Mussari, and a 15-yard pass to junior wide receiver Gavin Lochow. The drive ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Drew VanVleet to Mussari to even the score.

Butler took the lead back on their next drive, including a key fourth-down conversion by redshirt junior running back Griffin Caldwell to extend the drive. Andrew then delivered an 18-yard strike to Cox for the Bulldogs’ second touchdown score of the day to put them back up 14-7.

Butler forced a Dayton punt right before the break, and the Bulldogs went on a one-minute drill to secure a 41-yard field goal by redshirt junior kicker Ryan Short to extend their lead to 17-7 at the half.

Both teams started the second half with punts, but on Dayton’s second drive of the half, they got a crucial pass interference penalty on third down to give them first and goal on the Butler two-yard line, where they were able to capitalize with a score from VanVleet to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Donovan Weatherly to get the Flyers back in the game. Butler would respond with a huge gain of 67 yards from Cox to put the Bulldogs on the Dayton three-yard line, but eventually kicked a 29-yard field goal late in the third quarter to go up 20-14.

Dayton was forced to punt early into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs then proved why they are second in the FCS with time of possession, with a statement 16-play 87-yard drive that lasted over nine minutes of game time, resulting in a 26-yard field goal to ice the game and go up 23-14.

The Flyers got one of their two scores that they needed to come back with a 34-yard field goal from redshirt freshman kicker Trevor Henkle. Dayton would attempt an onside kick, but it was cleanly fielded by Cox to secure the game for Butler, 23-17.

Butler improves to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Pioneer Football League, while Dayton falls to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference. Butler has a well-deserved bye next week and will look to continue their season success back home against Drake on Nov. 1.