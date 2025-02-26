What you need to know: Women’s basketball takes on Villanova

Senior guard Ari Wiggins recorded a game-high six assists in Butler’s last matchup against Villanova. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team closes out its regular season slate on Feb. 26 by hitting the road for a tilt with Villanova.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Wildcats:

Who: Butler vs. Villanova

When: Feb. 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Finneran Pavilion

How to watch: BEDN

Previous matchup

Kilyn McGuff’s monster game was not enough to overcome a rock-solid Villanova starting five when the ‘Cats snatched a 63-59 win at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Feb. 5. The senior guard put up 19 points and 15 rebounds in the last of six straight Butler losses.

Sophomore guard Riley Makalusky added 15 points and four rebounds, but the Wildcats countered with three double-digit scorers.

For Villanova, sophomore guard Maddie Webber, first-year guard Jasmine Boscoe and junior forward Denae Carter led the charge. Webber scored a team-high 19 points while Boscoe stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Carter added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Scouting the Wildcats

Boscoe, Webber and Carter are the typical standouts for the ‘Cats, leading the team in points per game. They are supported by graduate guards Maddie Burke and Bronagh Power-Cassidy, who each shoot over 40% from beyond the arc.

The three-point line will be key for both teams. Villanova shoots over 34% from deep as a team, holding opponents to just 31%. Meanwhile, Butler’s injury bug leaves it with a dwindling number of capable shooters.

Graduate guard Caroline Strande and junior guard Jordan Meulemans are both done for the season with injuries, while senior forward Sydney Jaynes and first-year guard Lily Carmody are both dealing with ankle injuries, leaving their statuses in doubt. With their depth being tested, the Bulldogs’ depth will need to prove they can shoot consistently.

Rebounding may also dictate the flow of the game. The Dawgs are solid on the glass, while Villanova struggles, being outrebounded by an average of 4.5 boards per game. Butler will lean on sophomore forward Cristen Carter against the ‘Cats if Jaynes is unable to play.

The Bulldogs will need to knock down shots from deep and dominate the glass to keep pace with Villanova and finish the regular season with a winning record.