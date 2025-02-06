Beyond the Box Score: Dawgs fall short against Villanova, drops sixth straight

Kilyn McGuff finished the game with 19 points and 15 rebounds against Villanova. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Just four minutes into the game, the Dawgs were down big and looked lost in a seemingly impenetrable full-court trap. Then guards sophomore Riley Makalusky and senior Kilyn McGuff decided to take control, exchanging big-time shots to propel the Dawgs back into the game — despite it resulting in a 63-59 loss.

With the improved effort leading to a 35-33 lead at halftime after going down 17-4 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were still searching for production outside of Makalusky and McGuff.

The help never came, as third-leading scorer first-year guard Lily Carmody got all eight of her points from the free throw line — going 0-6 from the field.

Without anyone outside of Makalusky and McGuff stepping up, the Dawgs would begin to spiral in the fourth quarter, going 4-13 from the field in the clutch — including a missed go-ahead corner three from first-year guard Lily Zeinstra with nine seconds left.

A sixth consecutive loss marks yet another game this season where the Bulldogs have lost a game where they held a second-half lead — an unfortunate trend amongst the men’s team this season as well.

The Dawgs now fall to 2-10 in conference play and sit at 12-13 on the season — three wins less than they had all last season — with six regular season games remaining in the season.

In a season riddled with injuries and change, if the Dawgs can finish with a better record than last season it will be an improvement. However, the Dawgs are running out of games to turn the tides of the season.

Butler plays host to Marquette on Feb. 9 next, a rematch of their close 57-54 loss in Milwaukee on Jan. 4.