What you need to know: Women’s basketball hopes to end lengthy skid versus Marquette

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff had 18 points and 17 rebounds in her first game versus Marquette. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Three months ago on Dec. 8, 2024, the Bulldogs sat at a promising 9-2, following an impressive victory over Ohio. Since then, a 3-11 stretch including a 2-10 start to conference play and six consecutive losses to pair with three second-half collapses has resulted in slim single-digit defeats.

The Dawgs will look to end the streak in a rematch against Marquette on Feb. 9, here is what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. Marquette

When: February 9, 2 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: BEDN

The first matchup

In the first matchup between these two squads on Jan. 4, the Dawgs had started conference play with three consecutive losses and looked in control most of the game.

The Bulldogs held the lead with under a minute left to play in regulation until Marquette took a late lead with a go-ahead layup. However, the Dawgs would get two game-winning looks, missing the initial three-pointer by sophomore guard Riley Makalusky and the follow-up layup by sophomore guard Karsyn Norman.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Despite the heart-breaking ending back in January, there were a handful of positives to take away from the road against the No. 4 team in the conference that can be used to help the Dawgs win round two.

In the preliminary matchup, the Dawgs were able to control the boards and had a conference season-low 15 turnovers. Additionally, senior guard Kilyn McGuff was able to exploit each matchup that Marquette threw at her to the tune of 18 points and 17 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles’ leading scorer, senior forward Skylar Forbes, had an impressive 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks of her own to combat the impressive play from McGuff.

Shooting just 34% from the field in the first game against Marquette, the Dawgs cannot afford to leave so many points on the floor in the rematch. Forbes had just three of Marquette’s 10 blocks against Butler, which will be critical for the Dawgs to lower that number in this rematch to help the cause.

For the Bulldogs to get a much-needed conference victory, it is going to be crucial for the supporting cast around McGuff to step up and contribute. If the Dawgs can get just two players in double-digits the odds of a win will skyrocket — if they can manage to get three across the threshold it should be a sure-fired recipe to get a home upset.