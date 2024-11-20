Get ahead of giving season

The Culture section will ensure readers are not scrambling for that perfect holiday present. Graphic by Maddy Broderick.

The holiday season induces panic in everyone; college students are no exception. After hours of mind-numbing study sessions and frustrating papers, limping across the finals week finish line is one of life’s greatest victories. Students are finally free from the cruel shackles of Canvas and can shut off their brains until the New Year. However, another source of stress lies in waiting: the slew of gifts demanding to be bought for parents, siblings, friends and situationships. Culture is easing this burden by curating a holiday gift guide, guaranteed to please loved ones without breaking the bank.

EMMA MCLEAN | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | emclean@butler.edu

For the maximalist friend who thrives on bold decor and one-of-a-kind finds, the holiday season is the perfect opportunity to indulge their love for the eclectic. Consider gifting something that adds to their unique collection, like an artfully crafted trinket holder — perhaps from an independent artist — that is useful for storing their curated treasures. To complement their undoubtedly impressive gallery wall, thoughtfully chosen photos encased in some funky frames are a wonderful way to be considerate and lively. Etsy offers a range of handmade, bold and distinctive frames perfect to give a special moment even more meaning. No matter what one chooses, these gifts will enhance a friend’s space and celebrate their creativity and style.

JACK WILLIAMS | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | jrwilliams@butler.edu

For the friend with a sweet tooth, consider filling their life with delightful December desserts. Sure, there are tins of holiday cookies left and right, but a little creativity can elevate even the most basic treat into a memorable experience. A couple of old tubes of icing and some marshmallows are all it takes to top a cupcake with a snowman. Holiday cookie cutters are easy to find at Goodwill, and sugar cookies can be cranked out by the dozens. Baking is the perfect opportunity to give a friend the gift of well-spent time together, too. Start the night off with a fortifying cup of hot chocolate, roll up those sleeves and get ready to build a gingerbread house from scratch.

MADDY BRODERICK | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | mbroderick@butler.edu

For the sentimental friend, significant other or family member who loves meaningful gifts, a DIY memory jar is a heartfelt and affordable choice. A simple mason jar, available at Dollar Tree for $1.25, can be transformed into a personalized keepsake with a creative touch. Colorful pens, stickers and ribbons can be used to decorate the jar in colors or themes that reflect the person it is made for. Handwritten notes can highlight shared memories, inside jokes or genuine messages. Small keepsakes like ticket stubs, Polaroid photos or other tangible memories add an extra layer of nostalgia. This gift is the perfect way to show a loved one how much they mean by celebrating the special moments shared together.

ABBY KIDWELL | STAFF REPORTER | arkidwell@butler.edu

For the crafty friend, sibling or parental figure, look no further than a Paint by Numbers kit tailored to their specific interests. The company offers a wide variety of scenes to select from, including cozy cabins, spring flowers, seascapes and a customizable option with a photo of the purchaser’s choosing. Paint by Numbers is the perfect activity to keep someone occupied during the long and cold winter days that loom ahead. It also provides an opportunity for the gift-giver and gift-recipient to spend quality time together. Not only is a Paint by Numbers kit relatively affordable — running from $25 to $35 on average — but it is also the gift that keeps on giving. After completing the painting, artists have the option to hang it up as a wall decoration so they can continue admiring their work.

ANA DOLLARD | STAFF REPORTER | adollard@butler.edu

For someone who appreciates the handmade, a tin wallet is a fun, artsy and environmentally conscious gift. With nothing more than an Altoid tin, some lipgloss, stickers and whatever else comes to mind, the tin wallet is a beautiful way to cater to the aesthetic of a friend or partner. If building one by hand is too difficult, then asking an artist friend for help or finding a pre-made wallet on Etsy are both viable options. If resorting to Etsy, the price range varies based on the details — a tin wallet with miniature tarot cards and a tiny crystal ball, for example, can be bought for $28.50. On the other end of the money scale, a less detailed but still beautiful plant-themed wallet goes for around $12. Bedazzled, upcycled and handcrafted, these Altoid tin wallets will be the perfect gift for someone who loves to collect little trinkets.

RACHEL JOYCE | STAFF REPORTER | rljoyce@butler.edu

For a favorite bookworm, writer or hopeless romantic, offer the chance to fall in love with a new reality by giving them a “Blind Date with a Book.” Simply choosing a book the loved one would enjoy and wrapping it up — often with kraft paper for a more classy look — turns a simple literary gift into one filled with mystery, excitement and extra care. Adding a personalized flair, such as stickers, bookmarks or even snacks and themed accessories, will further enhance the gift’s quality and fun. If creating one from scratch is not feasible, local bookstores and small businesses are helpful places to search for premade options. If on a tight budget, used books will have the same enjoyable effect when packaged and personalized. Ranging from genre-specific to a complete surprise, a “Blind Date with a Book” is an easy yet creative gift that provides more freedom over holiday giving while ensuring the recipient has not only a new read but an unforgettable unboxing experience.

SAMANTHA RITTENBERG | STAFF REPORTER | srittenberg@butler.edu

For the nostalgic friend, a scrapbook is the perfect gift this holiday season. Personalized and handmade, a scrapbook gives one the chance to creatively show the giftee just how much their friendship means to them. It can be as over the top as a pink bedazzled scrapbook filled with shiny photos and flashy embellishments or as simple as a brown paper notebook filled with Polaroid pictures with dates written in Sharpie at the bottom. Scrapbooks can be found at local craft stores like Michaels, or they can even be made at home with three simple items — paper, a hole puncher and some cute ribbon. Anything homemade makes for an extra special gift that will be remembered in the years to come.

TORI SATCHWELL | STAFF REPORTER | tsatchwell@butler.edu

For someone who aspires to be the next Martin Scorsese or Roger Ebert, movie-related gifts are the best. If the gift is for a general movie buff, consider getting them a personalized clapper or a script-writing notebook. Anything to spark creativity will help the future filmmaker soar. If the gift giver knows the receiver’s favorite movie, that is even better. Etsy offers a multitude of stickers, scripts, merch and memorabilia from every movie imaginable. Also, Cameo is a fun platform that allows movie lovers to receive personalized messages from their favorite actors or actresses. Another option is to put student’s own creativity to the test by designing a customized poster of their friend’s favorite movie. The next time a movie buff needs a gift, give them something to remember and not another Blu-Ray to add to their collection.