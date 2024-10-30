Griefcat lights up 10th Street with humor and heart

Annie Nardolilli (left) and Louisa Hall (right) perform outside Turner’s Bar in Indianapolis. Photo by Maddy Broderick.

Indianapolis welcomed a refreshing mix of musical and comedic talent on Oct. 26 when Griefcat, a duo comprised of Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall, performed at Turner’s Bar. Known for their witty lyrics and harmonic versatility, Griefcat brought an engaging, unconventional twist to the night’s performance.

Griefcat, aptly named for the whimsical German term Kummerspeck, which translates to “grief bacon”, embodies the bittersweet humor inherent in everyday struggles and relationships. In a pre-show interview with the band, Nardollili explained that the duo’s music can be categorized as musical comedy but that they enjoy exploring different types of sonic elements and sentiments in their pieces.

“I don’t think we go into a song necessarily thinking it’s going to sound a certain way,” Nardolilli said. “It just kind of organically takes that shape, and it’s cool to be in a band that has that flexibility to not be pigeonholed.”

Turner’s Bar unfortunately does not allow customers under 21 to enter. Nardolilli and Hall were kind enough to delay their performance inside to perform an intimate, shorter version of their setlist in the alley directly outside the bar for the underage attendees.

This impromptu concert spoke to how inclusive and adaptive these musicians are. They bring these same qualities to their songwriting sessions, maintaining an “anything goes” mentality.

“My favorite way to write is when we get together and one of us plays an instrument and we just start singing, harmonizing or playing around with ideas,” Hall said.

Though their performance style is freewheeling, Griefcat’s origin was anything but accidental. Hall and Nardolilli first crossed paths in the vibrant music scene of Washington, D.C., where they performed at open mics and local showcases. Despite running in similar circles, it took several years of near-misses before they realized how well they fit together musically.

After launching Griefcat in 2019, the duo began writing and performing together, finding an instant creative spark within their mutual sense of humor.

“We were like, ‘Wow, we both write about hot people with jobs,’” Hall said. “And we became friends at that point. And eventually, people kept comparing our music to each other, so we decided, why don’t we try this out and become a band?”

Hall and Nardolilli’s vibrant energy drew the small outdoor audience in from the first chord. They performed their most popular and recognizable songs, including “Revolution! (Poop At Work),” “I Just Want to Get Inside (Your Bank Account),” and two singles titled “About Socks” and “I Already Took Off My Bra”.

Although Griefcat’s songs touch on many subjects, their most recent album, “Late Stage Capitalism”, makes an ironic remark on the economy while also recognizing it is what keeps them employed.

“I think we wanted to make a stand against capitalism, but also, this is the system that we live in, and we need sponsors,” Hall said. “We need money to make more art. So it’s like a tongue-in-cheek kind of album wrestling with we hate this system, but we are part of the system, and we also can laugh about what a silly system it is.”

Nardolilli also added some insight into the creation of this album and their music in general.

“We find we have a lot of singer-songwriter friends that don’t necessarily dabble with musical comedy, and they always say how hard it is to write a funny song,” Nardolilli said. “And both Louisa and I are like, no, it’s hard to write a serious song. Writing a funny song, you know, we can mask some of our deeper emotions.”

As their fourth song ended, Nardolilli and Hall proved that music doesn’t have to be self-serious and extremely heartfelt all the time. Their ability to turn everyday frustrations into catchy, comedic tunes serves to remind their listeners that sometimes the best way to confront life’s challenges is with a laugh — and maybe even a song about socks.

