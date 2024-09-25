Reel treasures of Indianapolis

While the true magic is inside, the Kan-Kan sure is nice to look at. Photo by Elizabeth Stevenson.

TORI SATCHWELL | STAFF REPORTER | tsatchwell@butler.edu

Movies have the power to connect and inspire. While New York City and Los Angeles are known for bringing glitz and glamor to film, students do not need to travel far to experience the magic of cinema. Indianapolis is home to phenomenal movie theaters that inspire audiences to return to where movies are enjoyed best: the big screen.

Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie

Focused on promoting smaller-budget indie movies with innovative ideas, the Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie is an arthouse cinema located in the heart of Indianapolis. The Kan-Kan screens movies, old and new, from across the world.

The Kan-Kan has dynamic programming to meet every movie lover’s needs. They regularly have themed months to bring beloved favorites back to the big screen; October is Kan-Kan Says Boo, focusing on Halloween and horror favorites.

Khaled Khlifi, creative and marketing director of the Kan-Kan, hopes the Kan-Kan’s cultivation of local partnerships ensures that Indianapolis’ diverse communities feel seen and represented through the movie selection.

“We really do rely on these local partnerships to help us fulfill the mission of film education and cultural impact for the community,” Khlifi said. “These partners often pick movies we’ve never heard of or wouldn’t think to put in [a certain] category. [These partnerships] make this the most rich place to see movies in Indiana.”

The Kan-Kan also hosts a plethora of events. Drag performer Vanity Rex watches different cult classics with audiences every month. The A/V Club is also a hit at the Kan-Kan, hosting a free “B-movie” every Monday at 8:00 p.m.

IMAX theater at the Indiana State Museum

Witness an unmatched viewing experience that audiences cannot get anywhere else in Indianapolis. Literally. The IMAX theater at the Indiana State Museum is the sole 70mm IMAX screen in Indiana, one of only 30 in the world.

The IMAX theater screens new movies and reruns beloved classics to allow movie fans to re-experience their favorites in an inventive way.

Located in the Indiana State Museum, the IMAX theater is only a short car or bus ride away. College students receive a discounted ticket rate and free parking, making the IMAX theater a bucket list item for Butler students.

AMC Theatres

With three different locations across the city — AMC Castleton, AMC Traders Point and AMC Indianapolis — there are abundant opportunities to visit AMC Theatres. AMC highlights the newest movies Hollywood has to offer, showing various films ranging from the newest blockbusters to acclaimed awards contenders. With a partnership with Fathom Events, AMC brings beloved classics back to the big screen as well as recorded Broadway shows, operas and concerts.

Senior biochemistry major Natalie Link believed going to AMC Theatres enhances her movie-watching experience.

“Regardless of the time of the movie, it is absolutely packed,” Link said. “Every single person there is invested. The screens are amazing, the sound is loud and I love it.”

Whether audience members attend solo or with a group, the atmosphere of AMC Theatres ensures guests never experience movies alone. If students are looking for an additional excuse to go, AMC offers discounted tickets on Discount Tuesdays and special matinee pricing every day.

Living Room Theaters

Founded by filmmakers, the Living Room Theaters strive to enhance the movie-watching experience. From the lighting to the seats, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create a luxurious atmosphere that makes audiences feel as if they are in Hollywood.

Sophomore biology major Ava Like believed the architecture and ambiance of the Living Room Theaters amplified her experience.

“It was set up a lot differently from most theaters,” Like said. “They have cool different colored lighting and reclining seats. Honestly, I was about to fall asleep in the seats because they were so comfortable.”

The Living Room Theaters screen blockbusters and indie movies, creating a balance for their viewers. Recently, they started the In Real Life (IRL) Movie Club, which strives to bring together individuals who love independent films and, more importantly, talking about them.

Butler’s Free Community Movie Series

Transforming Schrott Center for the Arts into a movie theater replicates the experience of the big screen in the comfort of Butler’s backyard. As a new initiative this year, the University Program Council is hosting a free community movie night that screens beloved classics any college student will love, like “Twilight” and “Back to the Future”.

Going to different movie theaters is a great way to explore Indianapolis. Instead of waiting for a film to hit streaming services, students can get out in their community and go to the movies.

Link understood the power of connection movies have, believing that seeing them with her friends strengthens everyone’s understanding of the movie and each other.

“Being able to sit and watch a movie with others makes it a fun event,” Link said. “Being able to relate, laugh, joke around with people afterward and just talk about what the movie meant is more meaningful than just watching it on a TV at home.”

Seeing a movie with others, whether audience members went together or not, unites the crowd. They root together, laugh together and cry together. Students can transport themselves to a new world within the comfort of their own city.