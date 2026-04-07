‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ prioritizes style over substance

Off they go to find more Nintendo characters for the next movie. Image courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.

“Film Fanatics” explores Hollywood’s recent releases, cherished classics and everything in between. These thought-provoking reviews invite fresh perspectives and weigh whether a film deserves attention — or if it is best left in the past. Read on to find out what our writers think of this week’s film.

Hollywood realized long ago that nostalgia is the secret to getting butts in theater seats. Why should they waste precious screen time on plot and character development when they can give it to cameos and references? The principle of prioritizing recognizable characters over quality writing has never been more apparent than with “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”.

The film itself is fun for all ages; older Nintendo fans get to enjoy references from their childhood and younger audiences can indulge in a masterfully animated action-adventure flick. Anyone expecting something more than that is very much in the wrong place.

Charlie Lindemann, a sophomore accounting and finance double major, enjoyed the movie but wished it stuck closer to the source material.

“My least favorite scene would probably have to be when Peach and Toad arrive at the Gateway Galaxy for the first time,” Lindemann said. “I didn’t like how they turned it into an airport for everyone … because in the game they portrayed the Gateway Galaxy as this sacred place that belongs to Rosalina and the Lumas.”

With that being said, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is a product of modern Hollywood’s reliance on nostalgia. Despite being loosely based on the “Super Mario Galaxy” game, the movie features characters and creatures from every corner of Nintendo’s archives.

Caleb Class, an assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences, expressed that nostalgia has its place in marketing.

“Half the people [in the theater] are parents … who are going to see that reference and get all excited,” Class said. “Maybe I’m a little cynical, but it does work on me.”

One of the biggest selling points in the nostalgia-fest was the inclusion of Glen Powell’s Fox McCloud, the leading canine of the “Star Fox” game series. Many fans were disappointed to have the cameo revealed in advertisements, and even more began speculating about what his appearance meant.

This is nowhere near the first time Nintendo’s properties have come together. The “Super Smash Bros” fighting games feature a lineup of popular characters from several Nintendo properties and crossovers, many of which were showcased in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”. Fox McCloud’s involvement, the upcoming “The Legend of Zelda” movie and the popularity of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” films have led many to believe that a “Smash Bros” movie may be in the works.

Junior art + design major Kyliah Stewart is hesitant to accept the idea of a “Smash Bros” adaptation.

“Movies can get too focused on the idea of [having] everyone’s favorite characters and not focus as much on a plot,” Stewart said. “I’m not sure what a plot would be for a ‘Smash Bros’ movie. I think for [the sake of] cameos, it’d be cool … but I also think it could just end up being a money grab.”

The final nail in the nostalgia coffin is the movie’s casting. Actors known for live-action roles who are suddenly thrust into voice acting are not new in the slightest, but one would be hard-pressed to find an unrecognizable name in this cast. Donald Glover’s voice as Yoshi — whose character only says his own name — is reminiscent of Vin Diesel’s Groot — who only says “I am Groot” — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even the relatively obscure characters got big-name castings, such as the amphibious gangster Wart — voiced by Luis Guzmán. An all-star cast filling out minor roles serves as a great marketing tool; the studios know that if audiences are not excited by the characters, they will be intrigued by who plays them.

Though no official sequel announcement has been made, the popularity of all things Mario will undoubtedly produce a new movie down the line. Whether it will be based on a game or just the property, the outcome will surely have even more flashy characters for fans to recognize.



“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” has made $372 million so far on a $110 million budget and is currently playing in theaters nationwide.