OT: UFL makes football fun

Overtime, or “OT,” is an opinion column series where The Collegian takes national sports headlines or polarizing topics and gives them a Butler-centric angle.

The United Football League (UFL) has a reputation for its unique rules, including three-point conversions, a fourth-and-15 play instead of an onside kick and a running clock after incomplete passes.

This upcoming season is only getting better with more rules being introduced, such as the ban of the controversial tush push, kickers becoming more involved and adopting a college rule, making the league more fun.

Sophomore exploratory business major Chase Snyder believes that the UFL banning the tush push is a good thing because it can draw more viewership and excitement to fourth-down and goal-line plays.

“Banning [the tush push] for the UFL is a fine change, but for the NFL I think it should stay because it’s a part of strategy,” Snyder said. “It’s kind of boring to not see them try to pound the rock in with a running back at the one-yard line or throw a little Philly Special, but [with] the UFL trying to drive viewership, I think that’s fine.”

Kickers are now shown tremendous love in the league, and with that comes a rule that has been in the NFL since 2015. In the past, a one-point conversion was a play run by the offense from the two-yard line, but now it is a 33-yard field goal, getting the kickers more involved. The two-point conversion has been moved to the two-yard line — where the old one-point try was — and the three-point conversion has moved to the eight-yard line.

William Butler, a first-year data science major, expressed that changing the one-point conversion to a kick is a good change and one that adds more strategy as well.

“What you don’t want to do is make the one-pointer too easy because the two and three-point conversions are going to just be used like the two-pointers are used right now [in the NFL],” Butler said. “You want there to be some serious incentive for people to go for the two and three. It shouldn’t just be [an end of game situation when you’re] down 15 or 16 [points].”

Another new addition is a four-point field goal coming from a 60-plus-yard kick. There could be more strategy involved with this new rule, and it can be something that the NFL considers implementing.

Ashland Benner, a first-year finance and risk management and insurance double major, thinks that giving teams an extra point for a 60-plus yard field goal is great for the sport, and it can lead to more exciting end-of-game scenarios.

“I think it’s a really good thing, but I also think that the 60-plus yarders are becoming more and more prevalent, and you could see a lot of walk-off four-point field goals versus a three-point field goal,” Benner said. “As NFL kickers get stronger, I definitely think that they should look into implementing it.”

Not punting the ball — a rule that many people already implement when playing Madden — is now written into law in the UFL. Teams are now forced to go for it on fourth down in plus-territory unless it is inside of two minutes of the half. Most teams in the NFL already opt against punting the ball when in short-yardage situations in plus territory, and this will now force them to go for it.

Snyder believes that this rule change is good for the UFL, but the NFL should not consider the switch.

“It kind of falls down to the idea that the UFL needs more viewership, and that they want more action,” Snyder said. “The punt is not an exciting play, so for the UFL I think it’s fine, but for the NFL [where everything means more], it shouldn’t change for them.”

Changing from an NFL catch of two feet in bounds to the college rule of one foot opens the door for more explosive plays because the league is making harder catches easier to complete.

Butler explained that the rule will create better opportunities for players and make the game simpler.

“I think it makes more explosive plays,” Butler said. “I also think it makes it easier to referee. It’s much easier to judge one foot as possession than two feet. We’ve seen a lot of mess in the NFL about that, and I think that’s part of the reason why college is so much easier, because you only have to get one foot in. You can run a lot more plays [to] the boundary, and I think it’ll open up the game.”

Another rule that caused controversy in the NFL was the overtime rules. College has seen more positive reviews in its format than the NFL, and the UFL is adopting the college format with its own twist on it. Instead of just one alternating offensive and defensive possession, each team will have three, all from the five-yard line.

Benner believes this format is better than the NFL, and it could bring out the better team, things fans want to see.

“Between the UFL and the NFL, I would say [UFL] is the better [format] of the two because it really does bring in more consistent defense and more consistent offense,” Benner said. “It gives you a better idea of who the better team actually is, versus having a fluke in your one offensive drive or defensive stand. It allows you to [make] one mistake and it’s not going to end the game.”

The UFL is not as popular as the NFL, which is why the UFL is trying to make the game more fun. Be on the lookout for more explosive plays in short-yardage situations and more kicks this spring. The new rule changes in the UFL, along with its existing ones, make football fun. These additions will help bring the viewership ratings up and give the fans more unique plays to look forward to when going to games. Having teams in cities without NFL teams can also help to grow the sport and attract new fans.

The season kicks off this Friday with a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Louisville Kings, one of the league’s new franchises. The defending champions, the DC Defenders, take on another championship contender, rival St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday.