Celebrity deaths and disease awareness

Eric Dane passed away at 53 due to ALS-related respiratory failure. Photo courtesy of Vanity Fair.

SAMUEL DEMIS | STAFF REPORTER | sademis@butler.edu

Eric Dane, who is known for his performances in ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and HBO’s “Euphoria”, has passed away at the age of 53 after a hard-fought battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Dane was famous for his role as the heartthrob Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed “McSteamy” on “Grey’s Anatomy”. The character, a plastic surgeon, was notable for his development from a comic-relief womanizer to a caring and close friend.

Sophomore biology major Hannah Bokal recalls enjoying his role on the show.

“My dad and I loved watching ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, so I was very familiar with [Dane] … [and] his storyline was one of my favorites,” Bokal said. “I got a text saying ‘McSteamy’ had died … and I was shocked because it happened so unexpectedly.”

Dane passed away just 10 months after publicly revealing his condition.

ALS is a disease with no cure. As it progresses, neurons in the brain and spine are inhibited, leading to loss of motor function and respiratory failure. Its cause is unknown and 10% of cases are purely genetic.

Sophomore health sciences major Annie Tripple has observed these effects firsthand.

“I have spent a lot of time volunteering in nursing homes, and I have definitely seen [ALS] there,” Tripple said. “It does not matter if you really know the person; it is just a hard thing to see [anyone] struggle with.”

When diagnosed with a disease that is — for all intents and purposes — a death sentence, it can be incredibly difficult to carry on. To those affected, the support of family and a strong community can be extremely impactful.

Fortunately, Butler’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity helps provide that community through their philanthropy partnership with Live Like Lou. The organization connects the fraternity to families with ALS in order to assist them in their time of need, as well as donating scientific grants to further research and search for a cure.

DJ Dorchak, a sophomore computer science major and the service chairman of Phi Delta Theta, has helped serve a family impacted by ALS.

“For our chapter, we have two families that we serve currently,” Dorchack said. “Recently, with the snowstorms, we went to one of our families’ houses and shoveled their driveway, because [they use wheelchairs due to ALS Symptoms] … We are trying to [help] fight the battle in as many forms as we can.”

As awful as it is when a well-liked personality suffers from a deadly illness, that event often becomes a catalyst for further awareness and research.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has raised over $185 million for research following the actor’s diagnosis. After a kidney transplant, actor George Lopez started his own foundation to raise awareness for kidney disease. Even ALS itself was formerly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease after the professional baseball player was diagnosed with it.

Ethan Coon, a junior history and theater double major and Phi Delta Theta philanthropy chair, believes Dane’s story could further ALS awareness.

“It sucks to say it, but ALS is not one of the ‘popular’ diseases,” Coon said. “Everybody knows about cancer … so people are trying to fight to find a cure. ALS is not one that people usually look for, and that is why it’s overwhelmingly underfunded. Having high-profile names … definitely does raise more awareness.”

Hopefully, the passing of Eric Dane will inspire more awareness of ALS and be the push people need to contribute to the fight for a cure.

Phi Delta Theta will be hosting the Blue Tie Gala at Robertson Hall on Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Live Like Lou foundation.