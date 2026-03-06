Beyond the box score: Dawgs fall to Georgetown in the Big East Tournament

The women’s basketball team finished the season with a 12-19 record. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

NHU-HAN BUI | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

The Bulldogs’ season ended in the first round of the Big East Tournament, as they fell 62-58 against Georgetown.

Redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller opened the game’s scoring and was dominant in the post for the Bulldogs. The forward scored six of her eight first-half points during the first quarter as the Dawgs’ defense held the Hoyas to low shooting numbers. Georgetown only made 25% of its shots from the field, and nailed just one from beyond the arc.

After junior guard Nevaeh Jackson closed out a strong first quarter for Butler with a last-second three, the Hoyas found their footing in the second quarter. Georgetown scored a quick five points before Miller ended the Hoyas’ momentum with a jumper. After five points from first-year guard Anna Wypych, graduate guard Laila Jewett scored three to become the game’s first double-digit scorer.

However, Butler kept the lead going into halftime following a pair of late threes from junior guard Kennedy Langham and junior forward Caroline Dotsey. The Bulldogs’ defense held Georgetown to just 27.8% from the field during the half, and only 3-of-15 from beyond the arc — with Jewett making all three.

The third quarter saw the Dawgs fall apart while Georgetown kicked into gear. The Bulldogs made only two shots from the field while the Hoyas’ offense made basket after basket. Eight of Butler’s 12 points came from the charity stripe, while sophomore guard Destiny Agubata and graduate forward Brianna Scott led Georgetown with six points each.

Second-chance points were key to the Hoyas’ scoring, as they nailed eight points from seven offensive rebounds. Thanks to Agubata and Scott’s physicality, Georgetown dominated in the paint as well, scoring 18 of its 21 points from close. Meanwhile, Butler was held to just 2-of-6 from the field and missed both of its three-point attempts.

The Bulldogs clawed within two points of the Hoyas during the fourth quarter as they finally made their first three-pointers of the second half. Wypych went 2-of-4 from beyond the arc to give the Dawgs a chance, but their hopes disintegrated as Jewett got four late chances from the charity stripe to seal the win for the Hoyas.

Jewett led all players with 19 points, and Scott and graduate forward Chetanna Nweke joined her in double digits with 10 points each. Wypych led the Bulldogs with 18 points in her postseason debut, and Miller was close behind with 15 points.

Georgetown now turns its focus to No. 1 UConn, while Butler will regroup and look towards the offseason. Senior forward Lilly Stoddard is the sole graduating player for the Dawgs, who will return most of their roster barring transfers.