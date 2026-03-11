Beyond the box score: Bulldogs fall to Providence in first round of the Big East Tournament

Graduate forward Michael Ajayi led the team with 21 points. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

NHU-HAN BUI | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team ended its season with a first-round loss in The Big East Tournament. The Dawgs fell 91-81 to Providence, who now take on No. 1 seed St. John’s.

After graduate guard Jaylin Sellers opened the scoring for the Friars, they were blanked on the scoresheet as the Bulldogs went on a dominant 15-0 run. Graduate forward Michael Ajayi had six of the team’s points, and first-year guard Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor chipped in with four — including a dunk that had the Madison Square Garden crowd on its feet.

Providence’s dry spell reached four minutes before first-year guard Stefan Vaaks put the Friars back on the scoresheet with a three-pointer.

The Friars found more of their footing after that boost, but still did not have much of an answer for a tough Butler defense. Providence struggled to make its layups and stop Ajayi, who quickly became the game’s first double-digit scorer.

Once its offense kicked into gear, however, its defense followed suit. The Friars were able to hold the Bulldogs off as Vaaks nailed two more threes and Jones went 3-of-4 from the field. Vaaks quickly became the leading scorer in the game with three minutes in the half, going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

What was once a 27-11 Butler lead quickly shrank to a 42-40 game, with Providence fueled by Vaaks’ three-pointers. Sophomore guard Ryan Mela joined Vaaks in double digits after scoring five consecutive points. Neither side was able to pull away, as Oliogu-Elabor and Sellers both missed shots to send the game into halftime.

Head coach Thad Matta knew that Providence would make its three-pointers, but was hoping it did not lead to a complete collapse of his team.

“I was hoping they didn’t get going,” Matta said. “We knew they were gonna make one. We’ve seen that all year long. They got in shots, and we had a couple transition losses. We had the one where the official told us the ball was on the baseline, but they gave it to us on the side [and] we turned it over on that. Those are the type of plays against the team that is as talented as they are, [that] if you get going like that, those break [your momentum] a little bit.”

The Friars gained momentum in the second half, as first-year forward Jamier Jones became the third player in double digits for Providence. As the Friars went on a 12-0 run to take the lead for the first time, the Dawgs went on a four-minute scoring drought — ended by a layup from Oliogu-Elabor.

Mela, Vaaks and Sellers each made a three-pointer to extend the Friars’ lead to as much as 10 points, and Butler found itself unable to convert any shots. The Bulldogs slowly found momentum again after junior guard Finley Bizjack and redshirt sophomore forward Jamie Kaiser Jr. each nailed a three. The game was within two points for the Dawgs, but they were unable to stop Vaaks, who nailed two more shots from beyond the arc to extend the lead.

Although sophomore guard Evan Haywood made a three to try and claw the Dawgs back, it was too little too late as the Friars were awarded six free throws late to seal the win.

Vaaks led all players with 28 points, going 9-of-16 from the field and 8-of-13 from beyond the arc. The guard tied the Big East record for most three-pointers made in a tournament game. Mela and Sellers both had 23 points, and Jones rounded out the Friars with 10.

Ajayi had another double-double, recording 21 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Bizjack chipped in with 17 points, and Oliogu-Elabor had 10.

For Ajayi, the opportunity to play at Madison Square Garden was a special end to his college career.

“It’s a dream come true to play [here],” Ajayi said. “When you’re a kid, just watching the [New York] Knicks play [here], you’re like, ‘Damn, one day I’m gonna be there.’ So finally, the day’s here. [It] was a great, great game, honestly. [We] came up short, but I had a great season here with Butler, playing with my teammates. [I thank] the coaches for trusting me and believing [in] me, and I can’t wait to watch the guys next season.”

The Dawgs now turn to the offseason, where their biggest challenge will be replacing Ajayi’s production. They will also lose senior center Yohan Traore and graduate guard Yame Butler.