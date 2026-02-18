What you need to know: Women’s basketball seeks a win against Creighton

The Bulldogs are on a six-game losing streak. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

After a 58-47 loss to St. John’s on Valentine’s Day, the women’s basketball team remains at Hinkle Fieldhouse, looking to rebound as it hosts Creighton for its second-to-last home game of the season. Wednesday’s game also marks Butler’s annual Pink Game and Project 44 night, with the Bulldogs set to debut new pink jerseys for an “On Wednesdays we wear pink” moment at Hinkle.

Here is what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. Creighton

When: Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Looking to bounce back at home

Despite the final score against St. John’s, Butler’s effort never waned. The Bulldogs generated 23 more shot attempts than the Red Storm and played strong defense, but shot just 29% from the field and struggled to capitalize on open looks and momentum plays.

Sophomore guard McKenna Johnson and junior forward Caroline Dotsey led Butler with nine points apiece in the loss, while redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller added eight.

What proved costly for the Dawgs was shooting struggles and fouls that sent St. John’s to the free-throw line — spots they will look to clean up against the Bluejays.

Offensively, redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson continues to lead Butler, averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the floor. Dotsey anchors the team on the glass with 5.1 rebounds per game and adds 8.5 points per contest, while Miller contributes 9.3 points per game as another key scoring option.

Scouting the Bluejays

Creighton enters the contest at 12-14 overall and 8-9 in Big East play, coming off a 74-64 loss to Villanova in its last outing. Senior guard Kennedy Townsend led the Bluejays with 23 points in that matchup.

First-year guard Ava Zediker paces Creighton offensively with 13.6 points per game, while first-year guard Neleigh Gessert and Townsend also average double figures, giving the Bluejays multiple scoring threats. On the boards, graduate student forward Grace Boffeli leads the team with 8.9 rebounds per game and provides a strong interior presence.