What you need to know: Men’s basketball faces No. 6 UConn

Butler has lost two of its three point guards to injury this season. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | MANAGING EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

With a 4-9 conference record, the men’s basketball team has little reason for confidence going into a home tilt against No. 6 UConn.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Huskies:

Who: Butler vs. UConn

When: Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: TNT & truTV

Another one bites the dust

The Dawgs were already thin at point guard following an early-season surgery that ended graduate Jalen Jackson’s season. Now, first-year Stink Robinson, who had stepped into the starting role, is done for the year as well due to left wrist surgery.

The injury is another hit to the Bulldogs’ depth, putting a damper on any remaining hopes they could have had at salvaging a successful end to the season. The silver lining is that it creates opportunities for two other first-years: Efeosa Oliogu Elabor — who now takes on the starting point guard spot — and forward Jackson Keith.

Oliogu-Elabor’s minutes grew in the absence of Jackson, and he will now be able to play significant, meaningful minutes, establishing a rhythm before his sophomore campaign. Meanwhile, Keith has played sparingly for most of the season, but notched a career-high 19 minutes against Marquette, scoring eight points.

Growth of young players like Keith and Oliogu-Elabor will be the focus for the Dawgs as the season comes to a close.

Scouting the Huskies

UConn is 22-2, but coming off a nine-point loss to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

The Huskies boast five double-digit scorers, creating an incredibly balanced scoring attack that can beat teams at all three levels. Junior guard Solo Ball and senior center Tarris Reed lead the charge with 14 points apiece, while redshirt senior forward Alex Karaban is right behind with 13.5.The Bulldogs face a nearly impossible task in containing the Huskies’ dynamic starting five, and they were not up for the challenge in a 19-point loss to UConn earlier this season. It will take a herculean effort from Butler’s top offensive threats to keep the Dawgs competitive in this one.