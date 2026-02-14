What you need to know: Men’s basketball clashes with Seton Hall

The Bulldogs are 4-10 in Big East play. Photo by Darcy Leber.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | MANAGING EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

After a hard-fought loss to UConn, the Bulldogs play host to Seton Hall, whom they picked off on the road earlier this season.

Here is what you need to know before the Dawgs take on the Pirates:

Who: Butler vs. Seton Hall

When: Feb. 15, 6 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: FS1

The injury bug continues

A couple of months after losing graduate guard Jalen Jackson to an early-season ankle surgery, first-year guard Stink Robinson’s season ended with wrist surgery. First-year forward Jack McCaffery also has been out since December after undergoing an emergency dental procedure. McCaffery is presumed to be redshirting this season.

The Dawgs’ luck got even worse late in the loss to the Huskies when junior guard Finley Bizjack landed hard on his left wrist, suffering a sprain. Bizjack’s status for the matchup with the Pirates is considered day-to-day, as he did practice yesterday.

Now, head coach Thad Matta is left with a thin guard rotation to navigate the home stretch of the season. First-year Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor is the starting point guard the rest of the way, with sophomore Evan Haywood and graduate Yame Butler — who did not play against UConn — rounding out the backcourt.

Little-used lineups and inexperienced players may be relied upon heavily for the remainder of the season. The Dawgs’ injuries could loom large, as Bizjack and Robinson were the team’s two leading scorers in the win against Seton Hall.

Scouting the Pirates

Seton Hall presents a difficult matchup to the depleted Dawgs, with its top three scorers playing in the backcourt. Junior Budd Clark and graduate AJ Staton-McCray lead the way with 12.7 and 11.7 points per game, respectively. Junior Tajuan Simpkins chips in 10.8 off the bench, giving the Pirates a consistent guard rotation that can stay fresh throughout the game, exactly what the Bulldogs do not want to see.

Butler needs to find a way to run Seton Hall off the three point line, forcing it to do its damage in the paint. If the Dawgs can do it, they will come away with a win and avoid falling to .500 for the first time all season.