Welcome to the Team: First-years setting their ways at Butler

Sophie Parr, Sienna Miles and Kate Fortney join the women’s tennis team. Photo by Bryan Malkowski.

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with first-year student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of this season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, staff reporter Caleb Ball sat down with three first-years on the women’s tennis team: Kate Fortney, Sienna Miles and Sophie Parr.

Kate Fortney is a first-year psychology major from La Crosse, Wisconsin. Photo by Bryan Malkowski.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: How old were you when you started playing tennis, and what got you involved to begin with?

KATE FORTNEY: I was five when I started playing. I started playing because I’m a triplet, so my parents put my brothers and I into tennis as a fun activity to do. One of them is on a club team at St. Thomas, and the other one is on the team at [the] University of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

KF: I chose Butler for a number of reasons. One of the biggest [reasons] was the academics and the phenomenal reputation that Butler holds. I also knew it was the perfect place once I met the team, and I loved the team culture.

TBC: What are your goals for this season?

KF: My goal is 100% setting goals and standards for myself, following through with those and keeping a focus and emphasis on what I need to do for my personal growth.

TBC: What are your goals for your career at Butler?

KF: There’s a lot of academic and athletic goals I’d love to accomplish, but my biggest [goal] would be to leave behind the legacy of being a positive contributor to the team and an overall great teammate who helped to build the team culture and maintain that.

TBC: Besides Butler’s campus, where do you enjoy playing tennis the most?

KF: My favorite place to play tennis is back home with my brothers casually, just playing practice games and sets. I also love playing with my coaches back home as well.

TBC: Who is your favorite tennis player?

KF: I really love Coco Gauff. I think she has a lot of intensity and grit on the court, and I never see her give up points. I also think she has a really good style; I see a lot of cool outfits from her. Also, I loved Maria Sharapova growing up. I think she’s an absolute icon in tennis. She is just an inspiration to a lot of young girls. I remember seeing a lot of pictures of her growing up, and I still see a lot of things about her online on media that promotes tennis positively.

TBC: What’s your pre-match song?

KF: I’m going to go Thunderstruck, AC/DC.

Sienna Miles is an international business major from Calgary, Canada. Photo by Bryan Malkowski.

TBC: How old were you when you started playing tennis, and what got you involved to begin with?

SIENNA MILES: I was eight when I started playing tennis. I just started playing tennis because my mom signed me up for classes in a gym, and ever since then, I just stuck with it.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

SM: I chose Butler for many reasons, one being the beautiful campus and the location. Another was as soon as I met the team and the coaching staff. I knew I didn’t need to keep looking for another team or another school. The first time I came on campus, I had a special feeling. Ever since then, I knew it was where I wanted to go to school.

TBC: What are your goals for this season?

SM: My goals for this season are just to honestly enjoy it, have fun on the court and compete with the team, giving it my all every match.

TBC: What are your goals for your career at Butler?

SM: I would love to get Big East Player, Freshman or doubles team of the week. I would like to make the Academic All-American team. Then, beyond that, the Big East First Team and to get my degree.

TBC: Besides Butler’s campus, where do you enjoy playing tennis the most?

SM: My home club, back in Calgary, Canada, at high altitude and indoors.

TBC: Who is your favorite tennis player?

SM: My favorite tennis player is Serena Williams. I think she’s beyond inspirational, [with] her work ethic and what she’s done for the game of tennis. For all girls, [she] is really inspiring.

TBC: What’s your pre-match song?

SM: I love Eye of the Tiger. It really gets me hyped up.

Sophie Parr is a psychology major from Silvis, Illinois. Photo by Bryan Malkowski.

TBC: How old were you when you started playing tennis, and what got you involved to begin with?

SOPHIE PARR: I was eight when I started tennis, and I started because my older sister plays. She plays at Indiana Wesleyan University.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

SP: I chose Butler because I loved the team and the coaching staff, and I just loved the size. I felt like it was more of that close-knit type feel.

TBC: What are your goals for this season?

SP: Honestly, building my game to become a better player, just step by step. Becoming a better all-court player, just setting myself up for success in the coming years.

TBC: What are your goals for your career at Butler?

SP: I’d love to be an Academic All-American. I’d love to play one [too], if that’s ever possible, that would be awesome. I’d love to get good grades because I probably will have to go to grad school, so that would be helpful.

TBC: Besides Butler’s campus, where do you enjoy playing tennis the most?

SP: I love playing tennis with my sister, preferably in summer. We have these courts by our house. It’s this park, and it’s really pretty and fun.

TBC: Who is your favorite tennis player?

SP: I’m gonna give you two. I think my one would be Aryna Sabalenka. I love her story. She’s also such a fighter; I just love watching her compete. There’s honestly nothing like it. Then, kind of a flash in the past, Garbiñe Muguruza. I really liked her and her composure. She was always so fun to watch.

TBC: What’s your pre-match song?

SP: Either Hope or The Search by NF.