On Wednesdays we wear…

The women’s basketball team wore pink jerseys for their annual Pink Game and Project 44 night on Feb. 18, supporting breast cancer awareness and the national bone marrow registry. The Bulldogs fell 67-58 at home to Creighton.

“We wanted to make sure we did Pink Night, especially for breast cancer awareness,” head coach Austin Parkinson said. “The girls like it, I got my pink shoes on and it’s a neat deal and a neat cause.”

Fast Facts:

– Wearing Nike’s A’ja Wilson A’One shoes, junior guard Kennedy Langham went 1-of-2 on free throws to give the team its only point for almost half of the second quarter.

– Many of the Dawgs wore Nike’s Kevin Durant 18 Aunt Pearl shoes.

– With pink ribbons in their hair, redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson led on the glass with five rebounds, while sophomore McKenna Johnson scored a career-high 18 points against the Bluejays.