What you need to know: Bulldogs clash with No. 25 St. John’s

Butler is currently fifth in the Big East standings. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | MANAGING EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

With a three-game winning streak bringing renewed positivity to the program, the men’s basketball team marches into a tough road test against St. John’s.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Red Storm:

Who: St. John’s vs. Butler

When: Jan. 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden

How to watch: Peacock and NBC Sports Network

Bizjack’s brilliance

The common denominator throughout the Dawgs’ recent resurgence has been the play of Finley Bizjack. The junior guard is No. 3 in the Big East in points per game this season, and has stepped up in January after enduring the worst shooting slump of his college career in the prior month.

Bizjack scored an efficient 25 points in Butler’s upset win at Seton Hall, kickstarting the Bulldogs’ hot streak. Then, against DePaul and Marquette, he scored a total of 52 more points, earning Big East Player of the Week honors for the first time.

Bizjack also put up a strong showing earlier this season against St. John’s, pouring in a game-high 21 points in the loss.

Scouting the Red Storm

The second-place team in the Big East, St. John’s has won six straight games, starting with the winning effort at Hinkle Fieldhouse

The Red Storm, under the guidance of legendary head coach Rick Pitino, play a tough, physical brand of basketball. The Johnnies gave Butler’s young point guards fits in their last matchup, ramping up the on-ball pressure to force mistakes and turnovers by first-years Stink Robinson and Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor.

Defensively, the Bulldogs must impose their will inside after giving up a significan t advantage in paint points in the previous matchup.

The Dawgs will be highly motivated to find a way to win, with a positive result moving the needle in the right direction for their March Madness hopes.