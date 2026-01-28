Season Preview: Tennis seeks Big East success

Both men’s and women’s tennis are looking to win the Big East. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

MARIA CLARA KOLLER | STAFF REPORTER | mkollerfernandez@butler.edu

Both the women’s and men’s tennis seasons are underway. The Bulldogs are relying on their team chemistry and individual performances in their quest for Big East glory.

Women’s tennis

The women’s team opened its season on Jan. 17 with a loss against Purdue, but bounced back with a win against Marian University a day later. Similarly, in their second weekend on the road, the Bulldogs fell to Indiana before taking the victory against Bradley University to start the season 2-2. Entering their second season under the guidance of head coach Cassie Shultz, the Bulldogs seek to finish the season strong after a .500 start.

Shultz emphasized the importance of developing the team and explains how there is more to a season than just the stats.

“I think it’s great for us to have goals set as a team, be supportive and just really focus on the team culture,” Shultz said. “But of course, it’s a lot more than just having fun. It’s about watching each individual player improve personally, and me assisting them in reaching whatever personal goals they set. Team camaraderie and culture play a huge role in wins.”

Team chemistry has proven to be crucial for the Bulldogs this year, with five new first-years joining the squad. Shultz has relied on her upperclassmen to take the reins, particularly unanimous First Team All-Big East selection and senior Chase Metcalf.

“Leadership kind of comes and goes in ebbs and flows,” Metcalf said. “Some days I’m a great leader, but sometimes I’m not there 100% and [senior Jordan Schildcrout] will step up and be that leader for that day. It’s been difficult with five newcomers, just kind of getting them to be able to trust me, but it’s been great so far.”

Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

Not only is Metcalf one of the most experienced players on the team, but the most decorated. The Illinois native looks to be a key figure for the Bulldogs as they push for another Big East Tournament appearance and as she has the ultimate goal of becoming for Big East Player of the Year.

Metcalf credited her strong performance this year to her successful junior season.

“It’s definitely given me a lot more confidence,” Metcalf said. “I have a lot more trust in what I can do, and that I’m very capable of beating anyone I play this year. As a team, I just want everyone to enjoy it. We have five newcomers, so I really want them to enjoy their experience and kind of get comfortable with what they’re doing, and hopefully we can come home with the Big East title.”

Despite the young squad, the five newcomers come at a much-needed time for the Bulldogs.

Last season, the team started slow, losing its first seven games. However, towards the end, momentum picked up for the Bulldogs as they won six of their last eight. The team finished the season with a 9-13 record, eventually losing to St. John’s in the Big East quarterfinals.

The team looks to come together to overcome the standard set in previous seasons. A factor that contributes to their success is how well the first-years are able to get used to the college student-athlete balance.

“There are a lot of things that are very different from what the freshmen are used to,” Shultz said. “Having upperclassmen is essential to [setting the] team expectations and team values. I let them establish that together.”

The team will seek to get back in the win column when they travel to Northern Illinois on Jan 30.

Men’s tennis

The men’s team is coming off a 13-9 season last year, its most successful since 2022-23. However, the season was cut short after a first-round exit against Xavier in the Big East Tournament. This year, the Bulldogs look to build on the newfound success but have had a rough start, failing to win since the season started.

“I would say it’s been a slow start in terms of results,” head coach Sam Miles said. “But the schedule’s also been pretty tough. It’s difficult to get wins against Big 10 and ACC opponents.”

The team went relatively unchanged during the offseason, with only two departures and one addition to the roster. The Bulldogs are composed of a large junior and senior class, most of whom are playing their third or fourth season together. Following the graduation of Patrick Joss last year, junior Riccardo Baldi has stepped up and led the team during his second year as a Bulldog.

Baldi credits his teammates for his personal and the team’s success.

“We play as a team, but at the end, it’s always six different matches,” Baldi said. “Even if you’re not playing, you have to help your teammates out by being energetic. I’m alone on the court, but I know that I can count on my teammates outside the court. It’s an individual sport, but in college, it’s different. We have to rely on each other.”

Despite the slow start, the team has a clear goal in mind — winning the conference tournament. The Bulldogs are pursuing their first Big East championship appearance since 2023, when the team lost against St. John’s in four sets.

For Miles, it is not just about winning, but rather winning at the right moments as they look towards the conference championship in April.

“Our whole season is sort of geared towards the Big East Tournament because that’s really our best path into the NCAA Tournament,” Miles said. “We’ve just got to figure out how to play our best tennis at the end of the year, and it’s a challenge.”

Similar to the women’s team, the men are looking for success within each other. Despite tennis’ individual nature, the Bulldogs emphasize the importance of teamwork as they strive to surpass the bar set last season.

Baldi spoke on the importance of team cohesion in order to reach their goals.

“Personally, I want to keep improving myself as a person outside the court and especially on the court with my teammates,” Baldi said. “For our team, [our goal is] winning the Big East, but for sure, doing better than last year.”

The Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back against Toledo on Feb 1.