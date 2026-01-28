Culture predicts the Grammys

What to expect from this year’s Grammys. Graphic by Maddy Broderick.

The Grammys have returned for another year of joy, drama and good music. While the records could spin any-which-way, the Culture section has thoughts on who will win, who will lose and who will forget which award show the Grammys even is. Read on to learn more about what culture thinks this year’s music standouts will be.

EMMA MCLEAN | MANAGING EDITOR | emclean@butler.edu

Bad Bunny wins Album of The Year

In his sixth studio album, titled “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (I Should Have Taken More Photos), Bad Bunny showcased a masterclass in music, culture and artistic integrity. With widely consumed and praised songs like “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”, “DtMF” and “NUEVAYoL”, his newest album has clearly resonated with audiences who admire thoughtfulness both sonically and lyrically. “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” is a cross-generational album that preserves Puerto Rican culture, and has raised political and social controversy — as all great albums do.

MADDY BRODERICK | CULTURE EDITOR | mbroderick@butler.edu

“Golden” takes a clean sweep

Fan or not, Netflix’s “K-Pop Demon Hunters”, the acclaimed animated musical, has been sweeping the awards seasons this year and last, winning best OST at the 2025 MAMA Awards and Best Original Song for “Golden” at the 2026 Golden Globes. As for the Grammys, “Golden” is up for multiple nominations, including Song Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media. While it has been Golden’s “moment” for a while, the song will not dim any time soon.

ANA DOLLARD | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | adollard@butler.edu

Sabrina Carpenter will make a joke about being short

“Short n’ Sweet”? More like short and hilarious. Sabrina Carpenter has risen to the top — maybe not in height — but definitely in how she approaches the stage with a comedic wit. After appearing on SNL last October as both a host and a musical guest, Carpenter has made sure the world knows humor is one of her trademarks. If one of Carpenter’s favorite quips to make is about how short she is, who is to stop her from repeating the joke as she proudly displays her award for Album of the Year?

ABBY KIDWELL | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | arkidwell@butler.edu

Alex Warren will not win Best New Artist

A former Hype House member could take home the award for Best New Artist, and it is not Alex Warren. This year, the category is stacked with TikTok sound after TikTok sound, from Lola Young’s “Messy” to sombr’s “back to friends”, but some of these so-called “TikTok songs” are undoubtedly stronger than others. Compared to the splashes that nominees like Olivia Dean, The Marías, Leon Thomas III and, yes, Addison Rae have made, Warren’s impact on the music world this past year leaves something to be desired, thus almost certainly taking him out of the running.

HARRISON PRYOR | STAFF REPORTER | hrpryor@butler.edu

Somebody will forget which award show it is

In this day and age, the sheer number of award shows to keep up with every year is staggering. Sometimes, it feels like there are just a few more than last year, almost like somebody is making more just for fun. Many a film fanatic will certainly tune in and wonder when all these musicians became movie stars, but perhaps the movie stars themselves will get confused. Will Florence Pugh be the one to crash Taylor Swift’s speech this year, or will Michael B. Jordan wonder all night when the best actor nominations get announced?