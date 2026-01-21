Butler Special Collections: ‘Your history is alive’

Head of Special Collections Annie Benefiel shows off photographs inside the archives. Photo by Natalie Goo.

Tucked in a corner on the third floor of Irwin Library lies a way to travel back in time without ever leaving the room — the Butler University Department of Special Collections, Rare Books and University Archives.

The department, also known simply as the archives, is a place where history — Butler’s and beyond — comes to life. Inside the endless rows of shelves, the space boasts an array of materials and artifacts, including a rare book collection with items dating as far back as 1473.

For Head of Special Collections Annie Benefiel, archival work has a pull like no other.

“It’s really powerful to interact with real historical materials, whether they’re archives and records or they’re museum objects,” Benefiel said. “It can be a very grounding experience and [it] allows you to situate yourself in the expanse of human history.”

Some notable collections inside the archives include the Eliza Blaker Teachers College of Indianapolis Collection, the Etheridge Knight Collection and the Sigma Gamma Rho Centennial and Realia collections. Archivists and student workers approach their work with consideration and intention to preserve the legacies that are housed in the Special Collections department.

Etheridge Knight, an American poet who played a vital role in the Black Arts Movement and was the first poet-in-residence at Butler, has a collection in his name, with items ranging from poems to photos and manuscripts. The Etheridge Knight Free People’s Project uses the archives to celebrate the poetry and life of Knight, working to make what was once a collection of physical documents progress to a digital space and become more accessible.

Benefiel described how viewing documents in the Etheridge Knight Collection can be a chance to understand poets like Knight on a much deeper level.

“Having access to writers’ personal papers can help you understand their personal context,” Benefiel said. “What in their life influenced them? What relationships did they have that had an influence on their writing? I think that [it is] important [for] students of literature to be able to see and understand [that].”

When students hear the word “archives,” they may have a daunting stereotype in mind: an untouchable, dusty and boring space accompanied by a librarian shushing visitors for breathing in the wrong direction. At Butler, this image could not be further from the truth.

For students who have had the pleasure of working directly with Special Collections, such as Eli(se) Davidson, a senior English and anthropology double major, the department is nothing short of entrancing.

“I’ve always been a very introverted person,” Davidson said. “So the archives and me finding my passion for them recently has been ironic. But that’s what’s so special about Special Collections, is connecting with the stories that are so much more than myself. They’ve brought me everywhere, every time [and] every place in just that room on the third floor.”

The ability to see, touch and smell the artifacts of history is a rare chance, and one that is not often free. Unlike a museum, where one has to pay to view history that is locked inside of a glass case, the archives serve as an interactive space for students and community members alike to understand stories of the past.

Unexpected discoveries are another reason Davidson has found such a love for the department.

“Special Collections is for students,” Davidson said. “It’s scary, it’s old. But go in it. As soon as you see it as an adventure and a journey of encounters, that’s where it feels less scary and far more welcoming.”

That journey of encounters is exactly what staff at the Special Collections Department hope to foster in visitors of the archives.

University Archivist Kyle Stearns has one plea for students at Butler.

“Even if you’re not doing a project, come visit us, because we want to be able to show things off to you,” Stearns said. “This is where your history is kept, and your history is alive. It’s not dead. It’s not just being stored away. It is alive. And those stories should be shared and the information should be out there.”

The feeling of discovery produced by taking a step back through time is irreplaceable. Whether one is looking to do research or simply enjoy artifacts from the past, visiting the department of Special Collections, Rare Books and University Archives is an adventure every Butler student should embark on.

