Beyond the box score: Men’s basketball stomped by No. 25 St. John’s

Graduate forward Michael Ajayi logged a double-double in the loss to St. John’s. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

DAVID JACOBS | MANAGING EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

From the moment the ball was tipped in Madison Square Garden, it was all St. John’s as the Red Storm flexed their muscles in a wire-to-wire 92-70 triumph over the men’s basketball team.

Butler limped out to an 18-5 deficit due to early turnover troubles, little offensive rhythm and a complete lack of paint presence, which is where the Johnnies logged the entirety of their early offensive output.

However, a bundle of three-pointers from sophomore guard Evan Haywood and some hard-nosed buckets from graduate forward Michael Ajayi helped the Bulldogs claw back to a single-digit deficit late in the half.

Despite the effort, five consecutive three-pointers from the Johnnies to end the half led to a 43-29 hole that the Dawgs just could not climb out of.

As the second half got underway, the Bulldogs showed a bit of resiliency — as they have all year — by briefly getting it within 10 points once more in the second period. The comeback effort was short-lived, though, as the Dawgs continued to get overpowered down low by St. John’s as senior forwards Dillon Mitchell and Zuby Ejiofor combined for 29 points and 19 rebounds.

For the game, the Red Storm outscored Butler 46-32 in the paint, marking the first time Butler has lost the paint battle since catching fire on its previous three-game win streak.

Ajayi fought hard with another double-double on the season, but the Dawgs’ tallest athletes, junior center Drayton Jones and senior center Yohan Traore, combined for just five points in the lopsided loss.

While an implosion of a defeat is not ideal for any looming tournament hopes, the Bulldogs are far from out of the picture entirely.

Looking ahead, Butler has three consecutive games against Georgetown, Providence and Marquette — the three bottom-feeders of the Big East — in hopes of getting back into position to burst into the tournament bubble.