What you need to know: Women’s basketball takes on Marquette

The Bulldogs took a one-point victory against Marquette in their most recent matchup last season. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

Following a tough 70-51 loss at Seton Hall to open Big East play, the women’s basketball team is turning its attention to a road matchup on Dec. 7 against Marquette.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. Marquette

When: Dec. 7, 1 p.m.

Where: Al McGuire Center

How to watch: ESPN+

Regaining Rhythm

Butler enters its second conference test seeking to regain rhythm after Seton Hall controlled the opener from start to finish. The Bulldogs were held to 33.3% from the field and struggled with 19 turnovers, which led to 19 Pirate points.

Sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra continues to pace the Bulldogs with 12.9 points per game, shooting an efficient 50% from the floor and 42.5% from three, while redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller leads Butler on the boards at 4.6 rebounds per game

Defensively, Butler’s playmakers remain active. Senior forward Lilly Stoddard nationally ranks 52nd in blocks this season with 14 under her belt. Redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson sits at 19 total steals — including the six she posted in the season opener against Wright State, and the most by a Butler player since 2020.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Marquette enters this game on a high after an emphatic 85-54 victory over DePaul. The Golden Eagles feature a balanced scoring core led by junior forward Skylar Forbes, who posted 19 points in the league opener and averages 14.5 on the year.

At the helm is head coach Cara Consuegra, now in her second season. After earning Big East Co-Coach of the Year last season and guiding Marquette to 21 wins and a fourth-place finish, Consuegra has the program trending upward and playing a confident, disciplined style.

This second Big East matchup for Butler will be a test of pace and composure, especially after Seton Hall’s pressure forced the Dawgs into tough late-clock shots and 19 turnovers. Containing Marquette’s scorers and reestablishing offensive flow will be the keys to staying competitive on the road.