What you need to know: Bulldogs aim to regroup against Indiana State

Junior forward Caroline Dotsey is averaging 8.3 points a game. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

NHU-HAN BUI | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

After back-to-back Big East losses against Seton Hall and Marquette, the women’s basketball team seeks to bounce back with a non-conference game against Indiana State.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Sycamores:

Who: Butler vs. Indiana State

When: Dec. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Seeking momentum

Sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra has been a bright spot for the Dawgs’ offense, averaging 11.1 points per game. However, the guard was shut down against Marquette, only managing a season-low three points.

Redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson — the team’s second-highest scorer — was also unable to score effectively against Marquette. Four of her six points were scored on fast breaks.

Butler had one player — junior forward Caroline Dotsey — reach double-digit points, but the team needs to find ways to get open against tough defenses. Sophomore guard McKenna Johnson, who is slowly returning from injury, should give the Dawgs a much-needed boost on offense.

Johnson averaged 2.9 points in 6.4 minutes of play time during her lone season at Minnesota, although she posted 26.1 points during high school. The guard was recruited by head coach Austin Parkinson for her shooting abilities, as well the defensive boost she can bring.

Scouting Indiana State

The Sycamores come into Hinkle with a 4-3 record after suffering consecutive losses to Austin Peay and SIU Edwardsville.

Indiana State bounced back with wins against Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and Northern Illinois. The team is currently riding a two-game win streak and will open conference play after facing the Bulldogs.

Sophomore guard Tierney Kelsey leads the offense with 18.6 points per game. Tierney’s best game was Indiana State’s recent win over Northern Illinois, where she led all players with 22 points. At the glass, sophomore forward Amerie Flowers is controlling the ball for the Sycamores, averaging 8.1 rebounds.

For the Bulldogs, limiting Kelsey’s scoring will be critical. Against Seton Hall and Marquette, they allowed both teams’ top scorers — senior forward Mariana Valenzuela and junior forward Skylar Forbes — to post 25 and 26 points, respectively, which led to large leads the Dawgs could not shrink.

By forcing Kelsey into hard shots or limiting the guard’s range, Butler will have an easier time controlling the tempo and not allowing Indiana State to run away with the game.