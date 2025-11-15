What you need to know: Women’s basketball takes on Northern Kentucky

The Bulldogs start the season with a 1-2 record. Photo by Alyson Swearingen.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

The Bulldogs look to regroup at home for Nov. 16’s matchup with Northern Kentucky after a tough loss against Central Michigan.

Here is what you need to know before Butler takes on the Norse:

Who: Butler vs. Northern Kentucky

When: Nov. 16, 5 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Rebounding reset

After giving up 19 second-chance points and 40 points in the paint, Butler enters this matchup focused on correcting two issues that proved costly against Central Michigan: rebounding and turnovers.

The Bulldogs committed 23 turnovers, allowing Central Michigan to attempt 14 more shots. Those empty possessions disrupted Butler’s offensive rhythm and made it difficult for this young team to sustain momentum.

Against a Northern Kentucky squad averaging 35.7 rebounds per game, winning the boards will be a defining factor.

Scouting the Norse

Northern Kentucky comes to Indianapolis 0-3, with losses to Marshall, Louisville and Ball State. The Norse are averaging 59.3 points per game while giving up 84, struggling to establish consistency on both ends of the floor.

Fifth-year guard Mya Meredith has been Northern Kentucky’s leading scorer at 12 points per game, attacking efficiently inside. Supporting her are sophomore guard Kamora Morgan and first-year forward Maddie Moody, giving Northern Kentucky perimeter options and both averaging around 8 points per game.

The Norse have struggled with ball security, averaging 19.7 turnovers per game, and opponents have taken advantage by scoring in transition.

If Butler can limit its own mistakes and control the rebounding battle — areas that hurt it against Central Michigan — the Bulldogs will be well-positioned to dictate the pace and keep Northern Kentucky from finding early rhythm.