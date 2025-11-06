What you need to know: Women’s basketball look to keep momentum against Columbia

The Bulldogs had four players score double figures to secure their season-opening win. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

Following a strong 74–53 season-opening win over Wright State, the women’s basketball team hopes to continue its momentum into Friday night’s home matchup against Columbia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. Columbia

When: Nov. 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Building Momentum

Butler’s win over Wright State offered an early glimpse of what could define this year’s group — balance, depth and defensive toughness.

As the team prepares for Columbia, look for Butler to keep emphasizing ball movement and pace. First-year guard Addison Baxter set the tone in the opener with eight assists and six rebounds, helping spark a 38–28 edge in paint points. Sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra led the team with 14 points, while the Jackson sisters, sophomore guard Saniya and junior guard Nevaeh, combined for 25 — a trio that could continue to drive the Bulldogs’ offense.

Defensively, Butler settled in after the first quarter and held Wright State to 33% shooting over the final three periods after shooting 47% in the first. That defensive pressure will be key against a Columbia team known for pushing the pace and relying on perimeter scoring.

With early signs of cohesion and confidence, Butler now aims to build on its opening performance and keep developing the high-tempo, team-first style that fueled its first win of the season.

Scouting the Lions

Columbia enters the matchup looking to build on last year’s success and to make a statement for the team’s first game of the 2025-26 season. The Lions concluded last season with a 24–7 overall record and a 13–1 mark in Ivy League play, earning a share of the conference title.

However, the Lions lost key athletes, including Colombia’s winningest player, Kitty Henderson, and second-leading scorer Cecelia Collins.

The squad still features junior guard Riley Weiss, who served as a crucial offensive force last season, leading the team with 17.8 points per game, and is led by 10-year head coach Megan Griffith, who has guided Columbia to back-to-back postseason appearances.

Columbia’s high-paced style, averaging 72.6 points per game last season, will push the tempo offensively and apply full-court pressure — a test for Butler’s young backcourt early in the season.