What you need to know: Men’s basketball takes on South Carolina

Graduate forward Michael Ajayi is averaging 8.8 defensive rebounds per game, good for third in the nation. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DAVID JACOBS | MANAGING EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team travels to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., for the Greenbrier Tip-Off, where the Dawgs are due for a bout against South Carolina to open up the event.

Other teams in the Multi-Team Event (MTE) include Virginia and Northwestern; Butler will play the Cavaliers on Nov. 23 for its last game of the MTE.

Here is what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. South Carolina

When: Nov. 21, 2:00 p.m.

Where: Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier Resort

How to watch: CBSSN

Getting back on track

The Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker last weekend on the road against SMU, after a late-game surge from junior guard Finley Bizjack led the way for an improbable comeback attempt that fell short at the buzzer.

Despite the loss, Butler showed its capability to stay within striking distance — even if the game is seemingly out of reach. Now at 3-1, the Dawgs have a crucial two-game slate starting with South Carolina to get back to the win column.

While there is no easy formula to secure these non-conference victories, a simple start will be to start converting on free throws.

There have been so many positives to start the year statistically; the Dawgs rank top-40 nationally for three-point percentage, assists, bench points, rebounds, rebounding margin and graduate forward Michael Ajayi is No. 10 in the nation for rebounds per game.

However, despite averaging over 31 free throw attempts per game — No. 21 in the nation — the Bulldogs are converting a lowly 67% from the charity stripe.

Such a mark places Butler at last in the Big East in the category and is costing the Dawgs 10.25 points per game.

If the Bulldogs can start securing the easy points from the stripe, they can become a dangerous team. Until then, it may keep being the difference in close losses all year long.

Scouting the Gamecocks

South Carolina is led by sixth-year redshirt senior Meechie Johnson, who is pacing the Gamecocks with 14 points per game. The veteran guard earned All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2024 during his first stint with South Carolina and will likely be guarded by a combination of Bizjack, graduate guard Jalen Jackson and sophomore guard Evan Haywood throughout the contest.

In addition to Johnson, the ‘Cocks deploy two other double-digit scorers in first-year guard Eli Ellis off the bench and senior guard Mike Sharavjamts.

Sitting at 4-0 on the season, South Carolina lost to its only power-conference opponent, NC State, in an exhibition and drew an overtime win over 2-3 Southern Miss on Nov. 9.

If the Dawgs can take care of the ball and convert at the charity stripe, this will be a great opportunity to get back in the win column against a power-conference opponent.