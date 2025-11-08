What you need to know: Men’s basketball takes on IU Indy

Graduate guard Jalen Jackson put up 11 points and six assists against Southern Indiana. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team won its season opener for the 27th consecutive time when it beat Southern Indiana (USI) on Nov. 5. Now, the Bulldogs look to do what they could not last season: start the year 2-0. To do so, they will have to take down IU Indy.

Here is everything you need to know before the Dawgs take on the Jaguars:

Who: Butler vs. IU Indy

When: Nov. 8, 5 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Newcomers standing out

Fresh faces led the charge for Butler against USI, starting with graduate forward Michael Ajayi. The Gonzaga transfer racked up 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, showcasing his experience and pedigree.

Redshirt sophomore guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. — while technically on the roster last season — played his first game as Bulldog and tallied a double-double of his own with 12 points and 10 boards.

Senior center Yohan Traore and graduate guard Jalen Jackson were also key contributors for Butler after transferring in from SMU and Purdue Fort Wayne, respectively.

The Dawgs will need all hands on deck to keep up with a high-powered IU Indy team.

Scouting the Jaguars

IU Indy’s offense has been on full display early this season, although it has not equated to success in the win column. The Jags dropped 102 points against Ohio State on Nov. 3, but gave up a whopping 118 in a loss. Then came a 90-point effort against Long Island that also resulted in disappointment in Circle City.

Clearly, the Jaguars’ scoring attack — featuring five players averaging at least 13 points in the first two games — is dangerous, but their porous defense spells trouble.

Butler will have to navigate IU Indy head coach Ben Howlett’s quirky system, underscored by tricky traps and hockey-esque substitutions, a task that may prove difficult with only two days of rest.

If the Bulldogs can handle the Jags’ unconventional approach, they should have no problem taking care of business and moving to 2-0 on the season.