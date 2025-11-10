What you need to know: Men’s basketball takes on Chicago State

Senior center Yohan Traore is averaging 13 points on 60% shooting to start the season. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

DAVID JACOBS | MANAGING EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team trudges along through its buy-game portion of non-conference play by hosting Chicago State out of the Northeast Conference.

Here is what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. Chicago State

When: Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Win big now, reap rewards later

While paying for wins early on in the season can get monotonous, big victories can help the Dawgs in advanced metrics as the season progresses. By convincingly winning the first two games against lowly-ranked opponents, Southern Indiana and IU Indy, Butler has already risen five spots in the KenPom rankings.

In contrast, fellow Big East members Xavier, DePaul and Seton Hall have seen their rankings plummet by double-digits after single-digit wins against similarly-ranked teams to start the season.

Additionally, striding out to big leads in buy-games helps head coach Thad Matta flesh out which line-ups mesh together the best. Through the first two games, Matta has played 11 players for double-digit minutes — helping the first-years get acclimated and giving the starters plenty of rest to prepare for a long season ahead.

Scouting the Cougars

Chicago State has been non-competitive in each of its first two non-conference games against DePaul and Saint Louis, losing by 30 and 22, respectively.

As a team, the Cougars are shooting just 38% from the field and 28% from deep while allowing opponents to shoot 51% and 35% from the same marks.

Like Butler, the Cougars have gone pretty deep into their bench through the first two games, with 11 players averaging double-digit minutes through the first two outings. However, unlike the Bulldogs, Chicago State has a clear group of seven players averaging 20 minutes per game.

No one plays more for the Cougs than senior guard Marcus Tankersley at 32 minutes, helping him shoulder the scoring load at 15 per night.

Expect the Dawgs to run away with this one early, and be prepared for some extended Ethan McComb minutes in this one.