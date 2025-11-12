What you need to know: Bulldogs look to bounce back against Central Michigan

Junior forward Caroline Dotsey is averaging five rebounds a game in her first season with Butler. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

NHU-HAN BUI | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team was handed its first loss of the season after a tight overtime thriller against Columbia. Now, head coach Austin Parkinson’s squad looks to get back in the win column as the Dawgs start wrapping up their season-opening homestand.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on Central Michigan:

Who: Butler vs. Central Michigan

When: Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Two sides to one game

One area the Bulldogs excelled in against Columbia was limiting the Lions’ shooting, holding them to 40% from the field. Although they were unable to contain Columbia’s top scorer, the Dawgs did well in making sure the Lions took no easy shots.

The Jackson sisters — junior guard Nevaeh and redshirt sophomore guard Saniya — were bright spots for the Butler defense, combining for 13 of the team’s 27 rebounds. The duo has continued to improve as they get more settled into Parkinson’s system. They are expected to play a large role against the Chippewas.

However, Butler also recorded 45 turnovers in its two games, and 29 of those came against Columbia. The Lions took full advantage, scoring 28 points off turnovers. Many of the Bulldogs’ turnovers against Columbia came in transition play, an area that was a strength against Wright State.

As the Dawgs near a rematch with Indiana and prepare for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, they will need to reduce these mistakes if they want to avoid digging themselves into a hole.

Scouting the Chippewas

After opening its season with a loss against Georgia Southern, Central Michigan is coming off a strong 71-44 win against Davenport that saw three players reach double-digit points. The Chippewas were led by sophomore forward Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Darrington was named to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) All-Freshman team last year, and the forward also recorded a 21-rebound game last season — a season-high in the MAC, and the most by a first-year in the NCAA.

Another key player for the Chippewas is sophomore guard Madi Morson. Morson was named MAC Freshman of the Year and holds Central Michigan’s record for the most points scored by a first-year player. The guard also scored 31 of the team’s 72 points against Georgia Southern.

Despite two scoring threats, Central Michigan only shot 30.2% from the field against Davenport while going 4-21 on three-point attempts. If Butler is able to force the Chippewas into tough scoring situations while limiting mistakes, then the Bulldogs will have an easy path to victory.